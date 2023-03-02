Nigeria presidential election results 2023: How PDP 'kasala' make Tinubu president-elect

  • By Nduka Orjinmo
  • BBC News, Abuja
Supporters walk past one banner wey get di foto of di candidate of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu during di last rally of di party for Lagos on 21 February 2023

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Nigerian President-elect Bola Tinubu for lose di election if na last year dem hold am - if na before di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) divide into three ways.

Di combined votes of im three closest rivals - PDP, LP and NNPP, one member and two former members of PDP - for dey enough for di party to return to power, as all of dem join togeda, get 60% of di vote.

Di presidential candidate of di PDP Atiku Abubakar get 29%, Labour Party Peter Obi get 25% and Rabiu Kwankwaso of di NNPP get 6% votes.

Meanwhile, di next Nigeria president bin dey elected wit 37% votes.

E for dey easy for a united PDP to capitalise on di electorate wey don dey tired of di economic hardship, widespread insecurity plus di plenty inflation dem experience under di outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari and di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to win di election.

Di APC na di fruit of oga Tinubu hard work and e dey popular as "political godfather" - wey help put oga Buhari for office eight years ago.

Yet dat old proverb wey tok say 12 months na long time in politics prove true - and di 70-year-old former Lagos govnor, supported by im party machinery, waka enta victory.

Reinvention wey go wrong

Pipo describe am as di most competitive presidential election for Nigeria since di end of military rule for 1999.

Dis na because of di third candidate wey show face. For di last two decades, di major political parties for Nigeria na two, for di state and for di national level.

Although some candidates don come from oda parties to dey elected as presidency at dat time but none of dem truly make waves like oga Obi, wey get di support of many youths.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wetin we call dis foto,

Di PDP and Atiku Abubakar regain some northern states but lost badly to Peter Obi for di south

E be di vice-presidential candidate for di PDP for 2019 - and im old party bin rule Nigeria for di first 16 years afta di kontri return to democracy.

For dat time, na national party wey connect wit millions all over di kontri, although dia strongholds dey for di south, where dem get assurance of votes for every election cycle.

Afta di PDP experience dia second loss for national polls for 2019 under Alhaji Abubakar, e dey clear say di party need to reinvent imsef to attract di millions of young Nigerians wey feel frozen out of di political system and wey dey frustrated by a political class dem see say dey responsible for di kontri lack of progress.

Religious and ethnic sensitivities also play role for di kontri split between a largely Muslim north and mainly Christian south wit hundreds of different ethnic groups.

Many southerners feel say di PDP bin take dia loyalty for granted afta e choose to throw open dia presidential ticket to candidates from all areas of Nigeria, instead of make dem limit am to applicants from di south-east - One area of di kontri wey neva produce an executive leader.

Dis allow Mr Abubakar wey be Muslim and former vice-president from di north-east, to run once more.

Mr Obi, a Christian wey come from di south-east and wey don serve two terms as govnor of Anambra state, comot di PDP days to di party primary.

Five powerful southern govnors also refuse to support Mr Abubakar for di election - Some pipo dey reason say some of dem work for im opponents. While Mr Kwankwaso, a northern politician wey dey popular for Kano, Nigeria second-largest city, also bin don break ranks and go NNPP to get a shot at di presidency.

Though di PDP now don reclaim some northern states wey e lost give APC for 2019, e also bleed heavily for di traditional southern strongholds, wia Mr Obi do very well.

Voters dey disenfranchised

Dis one work for APC favour, wey stick to di strategy wey don serve dem well in di past - and dat na to secure votes for dia base for di north and west.

Problems wey also occur for opposition strongholds also help dem, wia election officials bin arrive late - for some places three-and-a-half hours afta polls for don close. Dis one make plenty pipo no fit vote.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wetin we call dis foto,

Peter Obi appeal to urban voters - and Christian communities

Many excited first-time voters wey arrive dia polling units early mor-mor no fit vote because of di late arrival of election materials.

"I reach my polling unit by 8:00 but, 11 nack I no see anybody," one first-time voter for one polling unit along Airport Road for di capital, Abuja, tell BBC afta e later manage to vote.

For di southern city of Lagos, wia many young, educated residents dey support Mr Obi, BBC reporters meet many wey come early but leave afta dem wait for hours for polling officers wey neva show up.

For some polling units wey get thousands of registered voters, voting no start until 13:00 - one-and-a-half hours before polls suppose close, and despite di extension of voting for dos kain places, many no still vote as night fall and security officials gatz leave.

For some voting centres for di opposition strongholds, voting no take place at all and cases of ballot-box snatching also dey, violence and voter intimidation happun for opposition states for di south like Rivers, Lagos and Delta.

Election monitoring group Yiaga, say only 10% of polling units for di south-east and 29% for di south bin start accreditation and voting by 09:30 local time on Saturday - one hour afta polls open.

Some 63% of polling units for di south-west and 42% of polling units for di north-west, wey be known APC strongholds, bin start to vote at dat time.

International observer missions from NDI-IRI and di EU say di process lack transparency.

In di end, di turnout na just 27% and Mr Tinubu receive 8.8 million ballots - less dan 10% of di 93 million registered voters.

For im acceptance speech, Mr Tinubu acknowledge say lapses dey for di election but add say "say e dey few and no reach to affect di outcome of dis election".

Nigeria election results 2023: Up-to-date results of presidential and parliamentary races

Nigeria general election happun on 25 February 2023. Eighteen candidates dey di race to be president and voters don cast ballots for senators and house of representative members. BBC use data provided by Nigeria Independent National Election Commission (Inec) to tally di results of di elections.

Nigeria presidential results 2023

To win for di first round, candidate must get a majority of di vote and ova 25% of di votes for two-thirds of di 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)

Last updated: 01/03/2023, 20:28:43 local time (GMT+1)

Final results

Candidates
Votes
36.61%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
All Progressives Congress
Votes
8,794,726
At least 25% of state votes
27
29.07%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
Peoples Democratic Party
Votes
6,984,520
At least 25% of state votes
20
6.23%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
New Nigeria Peoples Party
Votes
1,496,687
At least 25% of state votes
1
25.4%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
Labour Party
Votes
6,101,533
At least 25% of state votes
16
2.7%
Others
648,474
Others
Votes
648,474
At least 25% of state votes
0

Presidential election results by state

All Progressives Congress (APC)
Labour Party (LP)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Others
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
Undeclared
Nigeria
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
36.61%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
29.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
6.23%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
25.4%
Others
648,474
2.7%

Abia
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,914
2.41%
Atiku Abubakar
22,676
6.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,239
0.33%
Peter Obi
327,095
88.4%
Others
10,113
2.73%

Adamawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
182,881
25.01%
Atiku Abubakar
417,611
57.12%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,006
1.1%
Peter Obi
105,648
14.45%
Others
16,994
2.32%

Akwa Ibom
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
160,620
28.94%
Atiku Abubakar
214,012
38.55%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
7,796
1.4%
Peter Obi
132,683
23.9%
Others
39,978
7.2%

Anambra
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
5,111
0.83%
Atiku Abubakar
9,036
1.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,967
0.32%
Peter Obi
584,621
95.24%
Others
13,126
2.14%

Bauchi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
316,694
37.1%
Atiku Abubakar
426,607
49.98%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
72,103
8.45%
Peter Obi
27,373
3.21%
Others
10,739
1.26%

Bayelsa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,572
25.75%
Atiku Abubakar
68,818
41.63%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
540
0.33%
Peter Obi
49,975
30.23%
Others
3,420
2.07%

Benue
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
310468
40.32%
Atiku Abubakar
130,081
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,740
0.62%
Peter Obi
308,372
40.04%
Others
16,414
2.13%

Borno
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
252,282
54.22%
Atiku Abubakar
190,921
41.03%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,626
0.99%
Peter Obi
7,205
1.55%
Others
10,253
2.2%

Cross River
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
130,520
31.3%
Atiku Abubakar
95,425
22.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,644
0.39%
Peter Obi
179,917
43.15%
Others
9,462
2.27%

Delta
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,183
14.66%
Atiku Abubakar
161,600
26.26%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,122
0.51%
Peter Obi
341,866
55.56%
Others
18,570
3.02%

Ebonyi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,402
13.03%
Atiku Abubakar
13,503
4.15%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,661
0.51%
Peter Obi
259,738
79.83%
Others
8,047
2.47%

Edo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
144,471
24.85%
Atiku Abubakar
89,585
15.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,743
0.47%
Peter Obi
331,163
56.97%
Others
13,304
2.29%

Ekiti
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
201,494
65.38%
Atiku Abubakar
89,554
29.06%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
264
0.09%
Peter Obi
11,397
3.7%
Others
5,462
1.77%

Enugu
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
4,772
1.05%
Atiku Abubakar
15,749
3.45%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,808
0.4%
Peter Obi
428,640
93.91%
Others
5,455
1.2%

Gombe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
146,977
28.82%
Atiku Abubakar
319,123
62.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
10,520
2.06%
Peter Obi
26,160
5.13%
Others
7263
1.42%

Imo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
66,406
14.21%
Atiku Abubakar
30,234
6.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,552
0.33%
Peter Obi
360,495
77.13%
Others
8693
1.86%

Jigawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
421,390
45.78%
Atiku Abubakar
386,587
42%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
98,234
10.67%
Peter Obi
1,889
0.21%
Others
12,431
1.35%

Kaduna
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
399,293
29.36%
Atiku Abubakar
554,360
40.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
92,969
6.84%
Peter Obi
294,494
21.65%
Others
19,037
1.4%

Kano
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
517,341
30.4%
Atiku Abubakar
131,716
7.74%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
997,279
58.59%
Peter Obi
28,513
1.68%
Others
27,156
1.6%

Katsina
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
482,283
45.56%
Atiku Abubakar
489,045
46.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
69,386
6.55%
Peter Obi
6,376
0.6%
Others
11,583
1.09%

Kebbi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
248,088
44.34%
Atiku Abubakar
285,175
50.97%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
5,038
0.9%
Peter Obi
10,682
1.91%
Others
10,539
1.88%

Kogi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
240,751
52.7%
Atiku Abubakar
145,104
31.77%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,238
0.93%
Peter Obi
56,217
12.31%
Others
10,480
2.29%

Kwara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
263,572
56.08%
Atiku Abubakar
136,909
29.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,141
0.67%
Peter Obi
31,166
6.63%
Others
35,183
7.49%

Lagos
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
572,606
45.04%
Atiku Abubakar
75,750
5.96%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,442
0.66%
Peter Obi
582,454
45.81%
Others
32,199
2.53%

Nasarawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
172,922
32%
Atiku Abubakar
147,093
27.22%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,715
2.35%
Peter Obi
191,361
35.41%
Others
16,299
3.02%

Niger
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
375,183
47.09%
Atiku Abubakar
284,898
35.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
21,836
2.74%
Peter Obi
80452
10.1%
Others
34,299
4.31%

Ogun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
341,554
58.88%
Atiku Abubakar
123,831
21.35%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,200
0.38%
Peter Obi
85,829
14.79%
Others
26,710
4.6%

Ondo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
369,924
67.5%
Atiku Abubakar
115,463
21.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
930
0.17%
Peter Obi
44,405
8.1%
Others
17,341
3.16%

Osun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
343945
46.91%
Atiku Abubakar
354366
48.33%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
713
0.1%
Peter Obi
23283
3.18%
Others
10,896
1.49%

Oyo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
449,884
55.58%
Atiku Abubakar
182,977
22.6%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,095
0.51%
Peter Obi
99,110
12.24%
Others
73,419
9.07%

Plateau
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
307,195
28.23%
Atiku Abubakar
243,808
22.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,869
0.82%
Peter Obi
466,272
42.85%
Others
62,026
5.7%

Rivers
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
231,591
44.23%
Atiku Abubakar
88,468
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,322
0.25%
Peter Obi
175,071
33.43%
Others
27,199
5.19%

Sokoto
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
285,444
48.64%
Atiku Abubakar
288,679
49.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,300
0.22%
Peter Obi
6,568
1.12%
Others
4,884
0.83%

Taraba
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
135,165
27.07%
Atiku Abubakar
189,017
37.85%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,818
2.57%
Peter Obi
146,315
29.3%
Others
16,043
3.21%

Yobe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
151,459
40.03%
Atiku Abubakar
198,567
52.48%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
18,270
4.83%
Peter Obi
2,406
0.64%
Others
7,695
2.03%

Zamfara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
298,396
59.33%
Atiku Abubakar
193,978
38.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,044
0.8%
Peter Obi
1,660
0.33%
Others
4,845
0.96%

Abuja
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,902
19.76%
Atiku Abubakar
74194
16.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,517
0.98%
Peter Obi
281717
61.23%
Others
8,741
1.9%

Senate results by party

Last updated: 01/03/2023, 20:28:43 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 45
Peoples Democratic Party 26
New Nigeria Peoples Party 2
Labour Party 7
Others 4
Undeclared 25
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

House of Representatives results by party

Last updated: 01/03/2023, 20:28:43 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 45
Peoples Democratic Party 24
New Nigeria Peoples Party 11
Labour Party 17
Others 1
Undeclared 262
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

