Bola Ahmed Tinubu: Nigeria presidential election result fit dey overturned for court?

  • By Nduka Orjinmo
  • BBC News, Abuja
Group of people mostly youths protesting against the outcome of the 2023 Presidential election, this comes after the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu as president-elect was declared winner of the presidential election by the Independence National Electoral Commission in Abuja, on March 1, 2023.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Opposition parties for Nigeria ogbonge election go make attempt to do wetin some don describe as di impossible - get court to overturn di outcome of di presidential election for Africa most populous nation.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, di second and third-placed candidates for di tightest presidential election since di end of military rule for 1999, dey go court to challenge di result wey see Bola Tinubu of di ruling party declared di winner with 37% of di vote.

While Mr Abubakar of di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) call di result "a rape of democracy" afta e get 29% of di vote, di Labour Party Mr Obi, wey get 25%, tell im supporters say dem don "rob" dem of victory, and promise to "prove am to Nigerians".

But which evidence dem get and wetin be dia chances of overturning di result?

Wen di parties need to file?

All petitions challenging election for Nigeria must dey filed within 21 days of di announcement of di results or dem no go dey considered.

Skip Recommended articles and continue reading
Recommended articles

End of Recommended articles

So Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar go need to send dia petitions to di appeals court tribunal for di capital, Abuja, before 31 March.

While dis one dey encourage di trial to happun fast-fast, and fit dey straightforward wit local elections, e fit be ogbonge task to collect evidence from di more dan 176,000 polling units or more dan 8,000 area collation centres wia dem first receive results for di presidential poll.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Wetin we call dis foto,

Bola Tinubu arrives at a polling station before casting his ballot in Lagos last week

How long e go take to reach a verdict?

A written result from di tribunal go dey expected 180 days afta dme file di suit, and as Messrs Obi and Abubakar dey expected to file separately, decisions go come at different times.

However, di decision of di tribunal no dey final and di parties fit decide to head to di Supreme Court for a conclusive verdict. Dat process dey take 60 days, so a final decision fit come within eight months.

Shey e go affect di inauguration?

No.

E dey highly unlikely say di tribunal go reach a decision before 29 May - wen Mr Tinubu dey due to be sworn in as president.

Even if di tribunal order a rerun or declare any of im opponents di winner of di election, such an outcome dey most likely to be challenged for di Supreme Court.

Wetin di law tok about transmission of results?

Wen journalists press am to disclose which evidence e get say e win di election, Mr Obi refuse to tok, while Mr Atiku say wuru-wuru dey di "processes and outcome" of di election.

But going by di speech of di PDP representative for di centre wia dem announce di results before both parties waka comot, e dey likely say their respective cases go base on di electronic transmission of results from di polling units.

Dem sign one act last year to guide di conduct of di 2023 elections and e say "voting and transmission of results go dey in accordance with di procedure determined by di [Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec)]."

Di act mandated Inec to publish guidelines for di elections clearly outlining di steps from recording di results for di polling unit to di last collation centre for di ward or constituency.

Inec come publish im own guidelines for di election wia e tok say officials go:

  • Electronically transmit or transfer di result of di Polling Unit directly to di collation system
  • Use di Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (Bvas) to upload a scanned copy of di EC8A (result sheet) to di Inec Result Viewing Portal (IReV)

Di new electronic system, Bvas, bin dey intended to speed up di delivery of results and make am harder to interfere with votes, however many voters report say Inec staff bin either dey unable or unwilling to upload results to di website, e raise fears say e fit be a sign of a plot to rig di election.

Inec blame high traffic for dia inability to publish di results in real time, but almost a week afta dem cast di first ballot, dem never still publish 12% of di results.

Senior Nigerian lawyer Yemi Candide Johnson tell BBC say Inec guidelines no be law and say election can only be nullified for substantial non-compliance with di electoral law.

"If non-compliance no affect di result e no go nullify [di result]. If certain results for certain areas no dey compliant, a rerun dey possible only if e go mata," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Wetin we call dis foto,

PDP and Atiku Abubakar regain some northern states but lost badly to Peter Obi for di south

Which oda evidence dey?

Since Mr Obi say e win di election, e fit demand say make dem demand declare am di winner. Several complaints of malpractice dey in places such as Rivers, Delta, Imo, Sokoto and Lagos, wia opposition parties accuse Inec staff of conniving with di ruling party and security officials to manipulate results for di ward collation centres.

Sabi pipo wey don dey compare results wey dem post on di Inec website with hard copies dem take for dia polling centres and dey claim say e no rhyme. Labour Party don create digital platform for im young supporters to document dat kain irregularities by posting results from dia polling units so dem fit compare am wit wetin dem announce for di ward collation centres.

Some of di results on di Inec website, dem post am for di wrong states, while dem cancel-cancel odas. Though some pipo don also confam di results from dia polling units match with those on di Inec website.

If Mr Obi suspect say di results don dey tampered wit to reduce im votes for certain areas and increase those of di winner, e go need to present original copies of di result sheets and di electronic machines dem use to accredit voters from di contested places to back up im claims.

Mr Obi also hint say deliberate policy dey of making am hard to vote and of manipulating di results, especially in some areas wey dem see as im strongholds. Although 87 million pipo bin dey eligible to vote for dis election, just 27% of dem cast dia ballots, di lowest since 1999.

Inec officials land hours afta polls don close for some southern states, or no show up at all for odas.

However, to win a case for court, di opposition parties go need to prove say e dey deliberate, and say e affect di outcome of di poll.

Wetin dem need to prove?

According to di electoral act, a petitioner need to prove say non-compliance with provisions of di law make a difference to di outcome of di election.

Instances of manipulation or say violence scata di election go need to don happun for a majority of di polling units or collation centres.

Di difference between Mr Tinubu and Mr Abubakar is close to two million votes, while Mr Obi dey behind wit 700,000 votes.

Though Nigeria previous elections dey most times get problems like violence, voter suppression or ballot-box snatching on election day, no presidential candidate don dey able to prove say such irregularities affect di outcome on a significant level.

For 2003 wen current President Muhammadu Buhari challenge di victory of Olusegun Obasanjo, one Supreme Court judge say di plaintiff need a minimum of 250,000 witnesses to establish a case of non-compliance for di conduct of a presidential election to win dia case.

While di law don since change to drop di need for dis kain roll-call of witnesses, e show di kain challenge di petitioners go face.

However, dis na di first national election wey dem conduct wit di electronic transfer of results and while di system get some problems on election day, dem don gradually dey upload di results from di polling units to di Inec website, so e suppose make am easier for di petitioners to access di evidence dem need.

Di opposition go fit win dia case?

Although no presidential result don ever dey overturned, e don happun with several oda elections for Nigeria.

And Mr Obi na one of di beneficiaries.

E get to wait three years before e enta into office for 2006 afta e successfully prove say e win di govnorship election of Anambra state for 2003.

E bin dey able to prove for di tribunal and di appeal court say e receive di most votes for di election and dem declare am di winner.

Nigeria election results 2023: Up-to-date results of presidential and parliamentary races

Nigerians cast their votes in Saturday’s general election. They had 18 candidates to choose from for president and people also voted for senators and members of the house of representatives. The BBC is using data provided by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) to tally the results.

Nigeria presidential results 2023

To win in the first round, a candidate must have the largest number of votes nationwide and at least 25% of the votes in two-thirds of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)

Last updated: 03/03/2023, 17:51:36 local time (GMT+1)

Final results

Candidates
Votes
36.61%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
All Progressives Congress
Votes
8,794,726
At least 25% of state votes
27
29.07%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
Peoples Democratic Party
Votes
6,984,520
At least 25% of state votes
20
6.23%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
New Nigeria Peoples Party
Votes
1,496,687
At least 25% of state votes
1
25.4%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
Labour Party
Votes
6,101,533
At least 25% of state votes
16
2.7%
Others
648,474
Others
Votes
648,474
At least 25% of state votes
0

Presidential election results by state

All Progressives Congress (APC)
Labour Party (LP)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Others
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
Undeclared
Nigeria
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
36.61%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
29.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
6.23%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
25.4%
Others
648,474
2.7%

Abia
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,914
2.41%
Atiku Abubakar
22,676
6.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,239
0.33%
Peter Obi
327,095
88.4%
Others
10,113
2.73%

Adamawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
182,881
25.01%
Atiku Abubakar
417,611
57.12%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,006
1.1%
Peter Obi
105,648
14.45%
Others
16,994
2.32%

Akwa Ibom
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
160,620
28.94%
Atiku Abubakar
214,012
38.55%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
7,796
1.4%
Peter Obi
132,683
23.9%
Others
39,978
7.2%

Anambra
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
5,111
0.83%
Atiku Abubakar
9,036
1.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,967
0.32%
Peter Obi
584,621
95.24%
Others
13,126
2.14%

Bauchi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
316,694
37.1%
Atiku Abubakar
426,607
49.98%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
72,103
8.45%
Peter Obi
27,373
3.21%
Others
10,739
1.26%

Bayelsa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,572
25.75%
Atiku Abubakar
68,818
41.63%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
540
0.33%
Peter Obi
49,975
30.23%
Others
3,420
2.07%

Benue
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
310468
40.32%
Atiku Abubakar
130,081
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,740
0.62%
Peter Obi
308,372
40.04%
Others
16,414
2.13%

Borno
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
252,282
54.22%
Atiku Abubakar
190,921
41.03%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,626
0.99%
Peter Obi
7,205
1.55%
Others
10,253
2.2%

Cross River
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
130,520
31.3%
Atiku Abubakar
95,425
22.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,644
0.39%
Peter Obi
179,917
43.15%
Others
9,462
2.27%

Delta
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,183
14.66%
Atiku Abubakar
161,600
26.26%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,122
0.51%
Peter Obi
341,866
55.56%
Others
18,570
3.02%

Ebonyi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,402
13.03%
Atiku Abubakar
13,503
4.15%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,661
0.51%
Peter Obi
259,738
79.83%
Others
8,047
2.47%

Edo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
144,471
24.85%
Atiku Abubakar
89,585
15.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,743
0.47%
Peter Obi
331,163
56.97%
Others
13,304
2.29%

Ekiti
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
201,494
65.38%
Atiku Abubakar
89,554
29.06%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
264
0.09%
Peter Obi
11,397
3.7%
Others
5,462
1.77%

Enugu
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
4,772
1.05%
Atiku Abubakar
15,749
3.45%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,808
0.4%
Peter Obi
428,640
93.91%
Others
5,455
1.2%

Gombe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
146,977
28.82%
Atiku Abubakar
319,123
62.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
10,520
2.06%
Peter Obi
26,160
5.13%
Others
7263
1.42%

Imo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
66,406
14.21%
Atiku Abubakar
30,234
6.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,552
0.33%
Peter Obi
360,495
77.13%
Others
8693
1.86%

Jigawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
421,390
45.78%
Atiku Abubakar
386,587
42%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
98,234
10.67%
Peter Obi
1,889
0.21%
Others
12,431
1.35%

Kaduna
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
399,293
29.36%
Atiku Abubakar
554,360
40.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
92,969
6.84%
Peter Obi
294,494
21.65%
Others
19,037
1.4%

Kano
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
517,341
30.4%
Atiku Abubakar
131,716
7.74%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
997,279
58.59%
Peter Obi
28,513
1.68%
Others
27,156
1.6%

Katsina
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
482,283
45.56%
Atiku Abubakar
489,045
46.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
69,386
6.55%
Peter Obi
6,376
0.6%
Others
11,583
1.09%

Kebbi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
248,088
44.34%
Atiku Abubakar
285,175
50.97%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
5,038
0.9%
Peter Obi
10,682
1.91%
Others
10,539
1.88%

Kogi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
240,751
52.7%
Atiku Abubakar
145,104
31.77%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,238
0.93%
Peter Obi
56,217
12.31%
Others
10,480
2.29%

Kwara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
263,572
56.08%
Atiku Abubakar
136,909
29.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,141
0.67%
Peter Obi
31,166
6.63%
Others
35,183
7.49%

Lagos
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
572,606
45.04%
Atiku Abubakar
75,750
5.96%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,442
0.66%
Peter Obi
582,454
45.81%
Others
32,199
2.53%

Nasarawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
172,922
32%
Atiku Abubakar
147,093
27.22%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,715
2.35%
Peter Obi
191,361
35.41%
Others
16,299
3.02%

Niger
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
375,183
47.09%
Atiku Abubakar
284,898
35.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
21,836
2.74%
Peter Obi
80452
10.1%
Others
34,299
4.31%

Ogun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
341,554
58.88%
Atiku Abubakar
123,831
21.35%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,200
0.38%
Peter Obi
85,829
14.79%
Others
26,710
4.6%

Ondo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
369,924
67.5%
Atiku Abubakar
115,463
21.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
930
0.17%
Peter Obi
44,405
8.1%
Others
17,341
3.16%

Osun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
343945
46.91%
Atiku Abubakar
354366
48.33%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
713
0.1%
Peter Obi
23283
3.18%
Others
10,896
1.49%

Oyo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
449,884
55.58%
Atiku Abubakar
182,977
22.6%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,095
0.51%
Peter Obi
99,110
12.24%
Others
73,419
9.07%

Plateau
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
307,195
28.23%
Atiku Abubakar
243,808
22.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,869
0.82%
Peter Obi
466,272
42.85%
Others
62,026
5.7%

Rivers
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
231,591
44.23%
Atiku Abubakar
88,468
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,322
0.25%
Peter Obi
175,071
33.43%
Others
27,199
5.19%

Sokoto
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
285,444
48.64%
Atiku Abubakar
288,679
49.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,300
0.22%
Peter Obi
6,568
1.12%
Others
4,884
0.83%

Taraba
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
135,165
27.07%
Atiku Abubakar
189,017
37.85%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,818
2.57%
Peter Obi
146,315
29.3%
Others
16,043
3.21%

Yobe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
151,459
40.03%
Atiku Abubakar
198,567
52.48%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
18,270
4.83%
Peter Obi
2,406
0.64%
Others
7,695
2.03%

Zamfara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
298,396
59.33%
Atiku Abubakar
193,978
38.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,044
0.8%
Peter Obi
1,660
0.33%
Others
4,845
0.96%

Abuja
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,902
19.76%
Atiku Abubakar
74194
16.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,517
0.98%
Peter Obi
281717
61.23%
Others
8,741
1.9%

Senate results by party

Last updated: 03/03/2023, 17:51:36 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 49
Peoples Democratic Party 28
Labour Party 7
Others 4
New Nigeria Peoples Party 2
Undeclared 19
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

House of Representatives results by party

Last updated: 03/03/2023, 17:51:36 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 48
Peoples Democratic Party 37
New Nigeria Peoples Party 11
Labour Party 19
Others 2
Undeclared 243
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

Credits

Designers: Millicent Wachira and Olaniyi Adebimpe; Visual Artists: Mayowa Alabi and George Wafula: Data Journalists: Yusuf Akinpelu and Brian Osweta; Developers; Boaz Ochieng, Marcos Gurgel, Ayu Widyaningsih Idjajaand and David Ayoola; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.