Nigeria presidential elections result 2023: Tins wey don happun since Bola Tinubu become president-elect

Inec Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu present certificate of return to president-elect, Bola Tinubu

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@officialBAT

Di Nigeria presidential election wey hold on Saturday February 25 still gada plenti controversy wey include opposition parties contesting di conduct of di election and e still dey draw international reaction.

Di Independent National electoral Commission, INEC declare Bola Ahmed Tinubu , di candidate of di ruling All Progressives Congress as di winner of dat election afta im gbab majority of di vote cast wit ova eight million votes.

E don since collect im certificate of return, wia im promise to also work wit pipo wey no vote for am and di inauguration dey expected to hold on May 29.

Certificate of return and plan to build 'di kontri togeda'

For im acceptance speech, di president-elect promise Nigerians say im administration go bring peace, unity and prosperity and wen pipo see wetin dem accomplish in di coming years, dem go speak wit pride say dem be true Nigerians.

E promise to be a fair leader wey go dey in tune wit pipo aspiration and go harness dia talents to deliver a kontri wey everybody go dey proud of.

Skip Recommended articles and continue reading
Recommended articles

End of Recommended articles

To candidates wey dem gada contest for di position of presidency, e extend hand of friendship, say now na time for dem to build di kontri togeda.

"To my fellow candidates, former VP Atiku, former Govnor Kwankwaso, former Govnor Obi and all odas, I extend di hand of friendship. Dis na competitive, high-spirited campaign.

"You get my utmost respect."

"Political competition must now give way to political conciliation and inclusive governance.

"During di election, you fit don be my opponent but you no ever be my enemy. For my heart, we be brothers.

World leaders congratulate di president-elect

As opposition party still dey make dia way to court, World leaders dem don congratulate di president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Di US State Department tok-tok pesin Ned Price tok for inside statement say di competitive election represent a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy.

Di State Department however acknowledge di frustration among some Nigerians and parties on top di way di elections take go plus technical problems wey don fuel accusations of fraud.

E call on di electoral body to improve on di 11 March gubernatorial elections, as e note say Nigerians dey right to expect dem to do beta.

Ukraine President, Voldymyr Zelensky also congratulate Tinubu wit hope to work more wit Nigeria to overcome global problems like food threats.

Ghana President, Nana Akufo Addo for im congratulatory message tok say Bola Tinubu victory for di polls don give di ruling APC goment, additional years for office wey e hope say go go a long way to enhance quality of governance, di rule of law and di performance of di Nigerian economy.

E say im expect di president-elect to continue for di path of past Nigerian leaders and even more make e make di friendship wey dey exist between Nigeria and Ghana deep.

Oda kontri president form Niger Republic, UK also congratulate di president-elect.

Result no dey acceptable

Candidates of di major opposition parties don fail to congratulate di president-elect. Dem claim say di election process wey declare Oga Tinubu as winner, get mago-mago inside.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP candidate), Atiku Abubakar wey come second for di election wit 29 percent of di total vote cast say im go challenge di outcome of di election.

Di former Vice President Atiku say di presidential election wey hold on Saturday fall short of wetin election suppose be.

Oga Atiku blame di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) for failing to follow dia own guideline for di election.

E call di 2023 presidential election, "Di worst election since di return to democracy from military rule".

For di Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi wey come third for di election wit 25 percent total vote cast say im go torchlight all legal and peaceful options to prove say na im win di presidential election.

Oga Obi say di election, "no meet di minimum standard of free, transparent and credible elections.

Meanwhile di APC Presidential Campaign Council don respond to di claim of di Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi say e win di election.

APC for statement say e shock dem to watch Oga Obi press conference wia e make very weird and wild claims about di outcome of di just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections wia e gbab second runner up, according to di result wey di Independent National Electoral Commission declare.

Di party further tok say dem welcome Oga Obi decision to seek redress for court as pesin wey dey aggrieved if e dey sure of di evidences of electoral frauds wey e go present bifo di tribunal as e allege.

"To go court be part of di electoral process and e be di most decent, statesmanlike and civilised course of action to take".

"We salute di decision. E surely beta pass make e call supporters to di streets and cause social kasala.

Plan for protest

But di National Chairman of di People's Democratic Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and di PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa plan to lead members of di party in protest go di headquarters of di Independent National Electoral Commission Inec for Abuja on Monday.

For one notice by di Director of Administration of di PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Bashir, di party inform im members say di protest na against di outcome of di presidential election.

Challenges wey Inec face during di election

Even as dem no agree to di allegations of rigging di election, Di chairman of di electoral body, Professor Mahmood Yakubu acknowledge say di presidential election process come wit im own challenge.

Inec wey bin don receive gbas-gbos on the use of di BVAS machine, plus di conduct of dia electoral officers.

"Last week national elections raise plenti issues wey need immediate, medium, and long-term solutions.

"We painstakingly do di planning of di election, however di implementation come wit challenges, some of dem dey unforeseen." Oga Mahmood tok for statement.

Im add am say di issues of logistics, election technology, behaviour of some election personnel at different levels, attitude of some party agents and supporters add to di extremely challenging environment wia we dey usually hold election for Nigeria.

Nigeria election results 2023: Up-to-date results of presidential and parliamentary races

Nigerians cast their votes in Saturday’s general election. They had 18 candidates to choose from for president and people also voted for senators and members of the house of representatives. The BBC is using data provided by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) to tally the results.

Nigeria presidential results 2023

To win in the first round, a candidate must have the largest number of votes nationwide and at least 25% of the votes in two-thirds of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)

Last updated: 03/03/2023, 17:51:36 local time (GMT+1)

Final results

Candidates
Votes
36.61%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
All Progressives Congress
Votes
8,794,726
At least 25% of state votes
27
29.07%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
Peoples Democratic Party
Votes
6,984,520
At least 25% of state votes
20
6.23%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
New Nigeria Peoples Party
Votes
1,496,687
At least 25% of state votes
1
25.4%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
Labour Party
Votes
6,101,533
At least 25% of state votes
16
2.7%
Others
648,474
Others
Votes
648,474
At least 25% of state votes
0

Presidential election results by state

All Progressives Congress (APC)
Labour Party (LP)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Others
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
Undeclared
Nigeria
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
36.61%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
29.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
6.23%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
25.4%
Others
648,474
2.7%

Abia
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,914
2.41%
Atiku Abubakar
22,676
6.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,239
0.33%
Peter Obi
327,095
88.4%
Others
10,113
2.73%

Adamawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
182,881
25.01%
Atiku Abubakar
417,611
57.12%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,006
1.1%
Peter Obi
105,648
14.45%
Others
16,994
2.32%

Akwa Ibom
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
160,620
28.94%
Atiku Abubakar
214,012
38.55%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
7,796
1.4%
Peter Obi
132,683
23.9%
Others
39,978
7.2%

Anambra
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
5,111
0.83%
Atiku Abubakar
9,036
1.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,967
0.32%
Peter Obi
584,621
95.24%
Others
13,126
2.14%

Bauchi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
316,694
37.1%
Atiku Abubakar
426,607
49.98%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
72,103
8.45%
Peter Obi
27,373
3.21%
Others
10,739
1.26%

Bayelsa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,572
25.75%
Atiku Abubakar
68,818
41.63%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
540
0.33%
Peter Obi
49,975
30.23%
Others
3,420
2.07%

Benue
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
310468
40.32%
Atiku Abubakar
130,081
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,740
0.62%
Peter Obi
308,372
40.04%
Others
16,414
2.13%

Borno
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
252,282
54.22%
Atiku Abubakar
190,921
41.03%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,626
0.99%
Peter Obi
7,205
1.55%
Others
10,253
2.2%

Cross River
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
130,520
31.3%
Atiku Abubakar
95,425
22.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,644
0.39%
Peter Obi
179,917
43.15%
Others
9,462
2.27%

Delta
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,183
14.66%
Atiku Abubakar
161,600
26.26%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,122
0.51%
Peter Obi
341,866
55.56%
Others
18,570
3.02%

Ebonyi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,402
13.03%
Atiku Abubakar
13,503
4.15%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,661
0.51%
Peter Obi
259,738
79.83%
Others
8,047
2.47%

Edo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
144,471
24.85%
Atiku Abubakar
89,585
15.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,743
0.47%
Peter Obi
331,163
56.97%
Others
13,304
2.29%

Ekiti
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
201,494
65.38%
Atiku Abubakar
89,554
29.06%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
264
0.09%
Peter Obi
11,397
3.7%
Others
5,462
1.77%

Enugu
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
4,772
1.05%
Atiku Abubakar
15,749
3.45%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,808
0.4%
Peter Obi
428,640
93.91%
Others
5,455
1.2%

Gombe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
146,977
28.82%
Atiku Abubakar
319,123
62.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
10,520
2.06%
Peter Obi
26,160
5.13%
Others
7263
1.42%

Imo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
66,406
14.21%
Atiku Abubakar
30,234
6.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,552
0.33%
Peter Obi
360,495
77.13%
Others
8693
1.86%

Jigawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
421,390
45.78%
Atiku Abubakar
386,587
42%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
98,234
10.67%
Peter Obi
1,889
0.21%
Others
12,431
1.35%

Kaduna
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
399,293
29.36%
Atiku Abubakar
554,360
40.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
92,969
6.84%
Peter Obi
294,494
21.65%
Others
19,037
1.4%

Kano
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
517,341
30.4%
Atiku Abubakar
131,716
7.74%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
997,279
58.59%
Peter Obi
28,513
1.68%
Others
27,156
1.6%

Katsina
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
482,283
45.56%
Atiku Abubakar
489,045
46.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
69,386
6.55%
Peter Obi
6,376
0.6%
Others
11,583
1.09%

Kebbi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
248,088
44.34%
Atiku Abubakar
285,175
50.97%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
5,038
0.9%
Peter Obi
10,682
1.91%
Others
10,539
1.88%

Kogi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
240,751
52.7%
Atiku Abubakar
145,104
31.77%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,238
0.93%
Peter Obi
56,217
12.31%
Others
10,480
2.29%

Kwara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
263,572
56.08%
Atiku Abubakar
136,909
29.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,141
0.67%
Peter Obi
31,166
6.63%
Others
35,183
7.49%

Lagos
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
572,606
45.04%
Atiku Abubakar
75,750
5.96%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,442
0.66%
Peter Obi
582,454
45.81%
Others
32,199
2.53%

Nasarawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
172,922
32%
Atiku Abubakar
147,093
27.22%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,715
2.35%
Peter Obi
191,361
35.41%
Others
16,299
3.02%

Niger
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
375,183
47.09%
Atiku Abubakar
284,898
35.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
21,836
2.74%
Peter Obi
80452
10.1%
Others
34,299
4.31%

Ogun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
341,554
58.88%
Atiku Abubakar
123,831
21.35%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,200
0.38%
Peter Obi
85,829
14.79%
Others
26,710
4.6%

Ondo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
369,924
67.5%
Atiku Abubakar
115,463
21.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
930
0.17%
Peter Obi
44,405
8.1%
Others
17,341
3.16%

Osun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
343945
46.91%
Atiku Abubakar
354366
48.33%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
713
0.1%
Peter Obi
23283
3.18%
Others
10,896
1.49%

Oyo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
449,884
55.58%
Atiku Abubakar
182,977
22.6%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,095
0.51%
Peter Obi
99,110
12.24%
Others
73,419
9.07%

Plateau
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
307,195
28.23%
Atiku Abubakar
243,808
22.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,869
0.82%
Peter Obi
466,272
42.85%
Others
62,026
5.7%

Rivers
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
231,591
44.23%
Atiku Abubakar
88,468
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,322
0.25%
Peter Obi
175,071
33.43%
Others
27,199
5.19%

Sokoto
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
285,444
48.64%
Atiku Abubakar
288,679
49.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,300
0.22%
Peter Obi
6,568
1.12%
Others
4,884
0.83%

Taraba
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
135,165
27.07%
Atiku Abubakar
189,017
37.85%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,818
2.57%
Peter Obi
146,315
29.3%
Others
16,043
3.21%

Yobe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
151,459
40.03%
Atiku Abubakar
198,567
52.48%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
18,270
4.83%
Peter Obi
2,406
0.64%
Others
7,695
2.03%

Zamfara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
298,396
59.33%
Atiku Abubakar
193,978
38.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,044
0.8%
Peter Obi
1,660
0.33%
Others
4,845
0.96%

Abuja
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,902
19.76%
Atiku Abubakar
74194
16.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,517
0.98%
Peter Obi
281717
61.23%
Others
8,741
1.9%

Senate results by party

Last updated: 03/03/2023, 17:51:36 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 49
Peoples Democratic Party 28
Labour Party 7
Others 4
New Nigeria Peoples Party 2
Undeclared 19
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

House of Representatives results by party

Last updated: 03/03/2023, 17:51:36 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 48
Peoples Democratic Party 37
New Nigeria Peoples Party 11
Labour Party 19
Others 2
Undeclared 243
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

Credits

Designers: Millicent Wachira and Olaniyi Adebimpe; Visual Artists: Mayowa Alabi and George Wafula: Data Journalists: Yusuf Akinpelu and Brian Osweta; Developers; Boaz Ochieng, Marcos Gurgel, Ayu Widyaningsih Idjajaand and David Ayoola; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.