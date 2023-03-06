Nigeria presidential elections result 2023: Tins wey don happun since Bola Tinubu become president-elect

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@officialBAT

Di Nigeria presidential election wey hold on Saturday February 25 still gada plenti controversy wey include opposition parties contesting di conduct of di election and e still dey draw international reaction.

Di Independent National electoral Commission, INEC declare Bola Ahmed Tinubu , di candidate of di ruling All Progressives Congress as di winner of dat election afta im gbab majority of di vote cast wit ova eight million votes.

E don since collect im certificate of return, wia im promise to also work wit pipo wey no vote for am and di inauguration dey expected to hold on May 29.

Certificate of return and plan to build 'di kontri togeda'

For im acceptance speech, di president-elect promise Nigerians say im administration go bring peace, unity and prosperity and wen pipo see wetin dem accomplish in di coming years, dem go speak wit pride say dem be true Nigerians.

E promise to be a fair leader wey go dey in tune wit pipo aspiration and go harness dia talents to deliver a kontri wey everybody go dey proud of.

To candidates wey dem gada contest for di position of presidency, e extend hand of friendship, say now na time for dem to build di kontri togeda.

"To my fellow candidates, former VP Atiku, former Govnor Kwankwaso, former Govnor Obi and all odas, I extend di hand of friendship. Dis na competitive, high-spirited campaign.

"You get my utmost respect."

"Political competition must now give way to political conciliation and inclusive governance.

"During di election, you fit don be my opponent but you no ever be my enemy. For my heart, we be brothers.

World leaders congratulate di president-elect

As opposition party still dey make dia way to court, World leaders dem don congratulate di president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

Di US State Department tok-tok pesin Ned Price tok for inside statement say di competitive election represent a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy.

Di State Department however acknowledge di frustration among some Nigerians and parties on top di way di elections take go plus technical problems wey don fuel accusations of fraud.

E call on di electoral body to improve on di 11 March gubernatorial elections, as e note say Nigerians dey right to expect dem to do beta.

Ukraine President, Voldymyr Zelensky also congratulate Tinubu wit hope to work more wit Nigeria to overcome global problems like food threats.

Ghana President, Nana Akufo Addo for im congratulatory message tok say Bola Tinubu victory for di polls don give di ruling APC goment, additional years for office wey e hope say go go a long way to enhance quality of governance, di rule of law and di performance of di Nigerian economy.

E say im expect di president-elect to continue for di path of past Nigerian leaders and even more make e make di friendship wey dey exist between Nigeria and Ghana deep.

Oda kontri president form Niger Republic, UK also congratulate di president-elect.

Result no dey acceptable

Candidates of di major opposition parties don fail to congratulate di president-elect. Dem claim say di election process wey declare Oga Tinubu as winner, get mago-mago inside.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP candidate), Atiku Abubakar wey come second for di election wit 29 percent of di total vote cast say im go challenge di outcome of di election.

Di former Vice President Atiku say di presidential election wey hold on Saturday fall short of wetin election suppose be.

Oga Atiku blame di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) for failing to follow dia own guideline for di election.

E call di 2023 presidential election, "Di worst election since di return to democracy from military rule".

For di Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi wey come third for di election wit 25 percent total vote cast say im go torchlight all legal and peaceful options to prove say na im win di presidential election.

Oga Obi say di election, "no meet di minimum standard of free, transparent and credible elections.

Meanwhile di APC Presidential Campaign Council don respond to di claim of di Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi say e win di election.

APC for statement say e shock dem to watch Oga Obi press conference wia e make very weird and wild claims about di outcome of di just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections wia e gbab second runner up, according to di result wey di Independent National Electoral Commission declare.

Di party further tok say dem welcome Oga Obi decision to seek redress for court as pesin wey dey aggrieved if e dey sure of di evidences of electoral frauds wey e go present bifo di tribunal as e allege.

"To go court be part of di electoral process and e be di most decent, statesmanlike and civilised course of action to take".

"We salute di decision. E surely beta pass make e call supporters to di streets and cause social kasala.

Plan for protest

But di National Chairman of di People's Democratic Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and di PDP vice presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa plan to lead members of di party in protest go di headquarters of di Independent National Electoral Commission Inec for Abuja on Monday.

For one notice by di Director of Administration of di PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Bashir, di party inform im members say di protest na against di outcome of di presidential election.

Challenges wey Inec face during di election

Even as dem no agree to di allegations of rigging di election, Di chairman of di electoral body, Professor Mahmood Yakubu acknowledge say di presidential election process come wit im own challenge.

Inec wey bin don receive gbas-gbos on the use of di BVAS machine, plus di conduct of dia electoral officers.

"Last week national elections raise plenti issues wey need immediate, medium, and long-term solutions.

"We painstakingly do di planning of di election, however di implementation come wit challenges, some of dem dey unforeseen." Oga Mahmood tok for statement.

Im add am say di issues of logistics, election technology, behaviour of some election personnel at different levels, attitude of some party agents and supporters add to di extremely challenging environment wia we dey usually hold election for Nigeria.