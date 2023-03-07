Nigeria election result result 2023: Senators-elect list wey INEC release and di party wey gbab majority seat

Nigerian Senate

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Senate

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don release di list of senatorial-elect for di Nigeria election wey hold on Saturday 25, 2023.

Out of di 109 seat, 8 still dey vacant sake of death of one of di candidate and supplementary election wey go hold for seven constituencies.

APC win majority of di Senate wit 54 seat while di PDP gbab 33 seats, LP gbab 7 seats,

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, for im remark during one meeting wit Resident Electoral Commissioner (RECs) for Abuja na say eight political parties produce lawmakers for di election.

Di parties na —di All Progressives Congress (APC), di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), di All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) African Democratic Party (ADC) Young People Party (YPP).

According to Oga Yakubu, dem also don conclude election into 423 out of 469 national legislative seats.

INEC breakdown of di winners by state

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

Wetin dey ahead?

Di Senate na di upper chamber of Nigeria bicameral legislature, di National Assembly. Di National Assembly wey dem dey popularly refer to as NASS na di kontri highest legislature and e get di power to make laws.

Di 36 states of di kontri get three representatives each and di FCT wey be di kontri capital get one seat for di Senate.

Dis senator-elect go form di 10th national assembly afta inauguration wey go shele by June.

Wit 54 seats for di upper chamber, di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC don form di majority though e neva achieve am for di lower House. One party dey need 180 seats to form majority for di House.

Oga Yakubu say dem go hold supplementary elections for 46 constituencies to complete di National Assembly seats. Although im neva give dates for di exercise.

Di INEC boss say dem go present di senators-elect wit certificates of return on 7 March for di International Conference Centre for Abuja while di House of Representatives-elect go receive dia own on 8 March. for di same venue.

Di Commission bin declare di APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, winner of the presidential election wey hold on di same day wit di National Assembly elections.

Di candidates of di PDP, Atiku Abubakar, come second while dat of di LP, Peter Obi, and NNPP Rabiu Kwankwaso, come third and fourth respectively.

INEC don since present Oga Tinubu and im running mate, Kashim Shettima, wit certificates of return even as di opposition don vow to challenge di process for court.

Nigeria election results 2023: Up-to-date results of presidential and parliamentary races

Nigerians cast their votes in Saturday’s general election. They had 18 candidates to choose from for president and people also voted for senators and members of the house of representatives. The BBC is using data provided by Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) to tally the results.

Nigeria presidential results 2023

To win in the first round, a candidate must have the largest number of votes nationwide and at least 25% of the votes in two-thirds of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (Abuja)

Last updated: 07/03/2023, 10:29:24 local time (GMT+1)

Final results

Candidates
Votes
36.61%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
All Progressives Congress
Votes
8,794,726
At least 25% of state votes
27
29.07%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
Peoples Democratic Party
Votes
6,984,520
At least 25% of state votes
20
6.23%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
New Nigeria Peoples Party
Votes
1,496,687
At least 25% of state votes
1
25.4%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
Labour Party
Votes
6,101,533
At least 25% of state votes
16
2.7%
Others
648,474
Others
Votes
648,474
At least 25% of state votes
0

Presidential election results by state

All Progressives Congress (APC)
Labour Party (LP)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
Others
New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)
Undeclared
Nigeria
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,794,726
36.61%
Atiku Abubakar
6,984,520
29.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,496,687
6.23%
Peter Obi
6,101,533
25.4%
Others
648,474
2.7%

Abia
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
8,914
2.41%
Atiku Abubakar
22,676
6.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,239
0.33%
Peter Obi
327,095
88.4%
Others
10,113
2.73%

Adamawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
182,881
25.01%
Atiku Abubakar
417,611
57.12%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,006
1.1%
Peter Obi
105,648
14.45%
Others
16,994
2.32%

Akwa Ibom
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
160,620
28.94%
Atiku Abubakar
214,012
38.55%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
7,796
1.4%
Peter Obi
132,683
23.9%
Others
39,978
7.2%

Anambra
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
5,111
0.83%
Atiku Abubakar
9,036
1.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,967
0.32%
Peter Obi
584,621
95.24%
Others
13,126
2.14%

Bauchi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
316,694
37.1%
Atiku Abubakar
426,607
49.98%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
72,103
8.45%
Peter Obi
27,373
3.21%
Others
10,739
1.26%

Bayelsa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,572
25.75%
Atiku Abubakar
68,818
41.63%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
540
0.33%
Peter Obi
49,975
30.23%
Others
3,420
2.07%

Benue
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
310468
40.32%
Atiku Abubakar
130,081
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,740
0.62%
Peter Obi
308,372
40.04%
Others
16,414
2.13%

Borno
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
252,282
54.22%
Atiku Abubakar
190,921
41.03%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,626
0.99%
Peter Obi
7,205
1.55%
Others
10,253
2.2%

Cross River
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
130,520
31.3%
Atiku Abubakar
95,425
22.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,644
0.39%
Peter Obi
179,917
43.15%
Others
9,462
2.27%

Delta
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,183
14.66%
Atiku Abubakar
161,600
26.26%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,122
0.51%
Peter Obi
341,866
55.56%
Others
18,570
3.02%

Ebonyi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
42,402
13.03%
Atiku Abubakar
13,503
4.15%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,661
0.51%
Peter Obi
259,738
79.83%
Others
8,047
2.47%

Edo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
144,471
24.85%
Atiku Abubakar
89,585
15.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,743
0.47%
Peter Obi
331,163
56.97%
Others
13,304
2.29%

Ekiti
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
201,494
65.38%
Atiku Abubakar
89,554
29.06%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
264
0.09%
Peter Obi
11,397
3.7%
Others
5,462
1.77%

Enugu
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
4,772
1.05%
Atiku Abubakar
15,749
3.45%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,808
0.4%
Peter Obi
428,640
93.91%
Others
5,455
1.2%

Gombe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
146,977
28.82%
Atiku Abubakar
319,123
62.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
10,520
2.06%
Peter Obi
26,160
5.13%
Others
7263
1.42%

Imo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
66,406
14.21%
Atiku Abubakar
30,234
6.47%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,552
0.33%
Peter Obi
360,495
77.13%
Others
8693
1.86%

Jigawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
421,390
45.78%
Atiku Abubakar
386,587
42%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
98,234
10.67%
Peter Obi
1,889
0.21%
Others
12,431
1.35%

Kaduna
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
399,293
29.36%
Atiku Abubakar
554,360
40.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
92,969
6.84%
Peter Obi
294,494
21.65%
Others
19,037
1.4%

Kano
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
517,341
30.4%
Atiku Abubakar
131,716
7.74%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
997,279
58.59%
Peter Obi
28,513
1.68%
Others
27,156
1.6%

Katsina
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
482,283
45.56%
Atiku Abubakar
489,045
46.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
69,386
6.55%
Peter Obi
6,376
0.6%
Others
11,583
1.09%

Kebbi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
248,088
44.34%
Atiku Abubakar
285,175
50.97%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
5,038
0.9%
Peter Obi
10,682
1.91%
Others
10,539
1.88%

Kogi
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
240,751
52.7%
Atiku Abubakar
145,104
31.77%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,238
0.93%
Peter Obi
56,217
12.31%
Others
10,480
2.29%

Kwara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
263,572
56.08%
Atiku Abubakar
136,909
29.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
3,141
0.67%
Peter Obi
31,166
6.63%
Others
35,183
7.49%

Lagos
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
572,606
45.04%
Atiku Abubakar
75,750
5.96%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,442
0.66%
Peter Obi
582,454
45.81%
Others
32,199
2.53%

Nasarawa
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
172,922
32%
Atiku Abubakar
147,093
27.22%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,715
2.35%
Peter Obi
191,361
35.41%
Others
16,299
3.02%

Niger
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
375,183
47.09%
Atiku Abubakar
284,898
35.76%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
21,836
2.74%
Peter Obi
80452
10.1%
Others
34,299
4.31%

Ogun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
341,554
58.88%
Atiku Abubakar
123,831
21.35%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
2,200
0.38%
Peter Obi
85,829
14.79%
Others
26,710
4.6%

Ondo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
369,924
67.5%
Atiku Abubakar
115,463
21.07%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
930
0.17%
Peter Obi
44,405
8.1%
Others
17,341
3.16%

Osun
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
343945
46.91%
Atiku Abubakar
354366
48.33%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
713
0.1%
Peter Obi
23283
3.18%
Others
10,896
1.49%

Oyo
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
449,884
55.58%
Atiku Abubakar
182,977
22.6%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,095
0.51%
Peter Obi
99,110
12.24%
Others
73,419
9.07%

Plateau
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
307,195
28.23%
Atiku Abubakar
243,808
22.41%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
8,869
0.82%
Peter Obi
466,272
42.85%
Others
62,026
5.7%

Rivers
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
231,591
44.23%
Atiku Abubakar
88,468
16.89%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,322
0.25%
Peter Obi
175,071
33.43%
Others
27,199
5.19%

Sokoto
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
285,444
48.64%
Atiku Abubakar
288,679
49.19%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
1,300
0.22%
Peter Obi
6,568
1.12%
Others
4,884
0.83%

Taraba
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
135,165
27.07%
Atiku Abubakar
189,017
37.85%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
12,818
2.57%
Peter Obi
146,315
29.3%
Others
16,043
3.21%

Yobe
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
151,459
40.03%
Atiku Abubakar
198,567
52.48%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
18,270
4.83%
Peter Obi
2,406
0.64%
Others
7,695
2.03%

Zamfara
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
298,396
59.33%
Atiku Abubakar
193,978
38.57%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,044
0.8%
Peter Obi
1,660
0.33%
Others
4,845
0.96%

Abuja
Vote distribution
Candidates
Votes
%
Bola Tinubu
90,902
19.76%
Atiku Abubakar
74194
16.13%
Rabiu Kwankwaso
4,517
0.98%
Peter Obi
281717
61.23%
Others
8,741
1.9%

Senate results by party

Last updated: 07/03/2023, 10:29:24 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 55
Peoples Democratic Party 33
Labour Party 7
Others 4
New Nigeria Peoples Party 2
Undeclared 8
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

House of Representatives results by party

Last updated: 07/03/2023, 10:29:24 local time (GMT+1)

Party Seats
All Progressives Congress 165
Peoples Democratic Party 102
Labour Party 35
New Nigeria Peoples Party 18
Others 9
Undeclared 31
Source: Independent National Electoral Commission

Credits

Designers: Millicent Wachira and Olaniyi Adebimpe; Visual Artists: Mayowa Alabi and George Wafula: Data Journalists: Yusuf Akinpelu and Brian Osweta; Developers; Boaz Ochieng, Marcos Gurgel, Ayu Widyaningsih Idjajaand and David Ayoola; Project Lead: Dorothy Otieno.