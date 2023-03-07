Nigeria election result result 2023: Senators-elect list wey INEC release and di party wey gbab majority seat

13 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Senate

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don release di list of senatorial-elect for di Nigeria election wey hold on Saturday 25, 2023.

Out of di 109 seat, 8 still dey vacant sake of death of one of di candidate and supplementary election wey go hold for seven constituencies.

APC win majority of di Senate wit 54 seat while di PDP gbab 33 seats, LP gbab 7 seats,

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, for im remark during one meeting wit Resident Electoral Commissioner (RECs) for Abuja na say eight political parties produce lawmakers for di election.

Di parties na —di All Progressives Congress (APC), di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), di All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) African Democratic Party (ADC) Young People Party (YPP).

According to Oga Yakubu, dem also don conclude election into 423 out of 469 national legislative seats.

INEC breakdown of di winners by state

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

Wetin dey ahead?

Di Senate na di upper chamber of Nigeria bicameral legislature, di National Assembly. Di National Assembly wey dem dey popularly refer to as NASS na di kontri highest legislature and e get di power to make laws.

Di 36 states of di kontri get three representatives each and di FCT wey be di kontri capital get one seat for di Senate.

Dis senator-elect go form di 10th national assembly afta inauguration wey go shele by June.

Wit 54 seats for di upper chamber, di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC don form di majority though e neva achieve am for di lower House. One party dey need 180 seats to form majority for di House.

Oga Yakubu say dem go hold supplementary elections for 46 constituencies to complete di National Assembly seats. Although im neva give dates for di exercise.

Di INEC boss say dem go present di senators-elect wit certificates of return on 7 March for di International Conference Centre for Abuja while di House of Representatives-elect go receive dia own on 8 March. for di same venue.

Di Commission bin declare di APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, winner of the presidential election wey hold on di same day wit di National Assembly elections.

Di candidates of di PDP, Atiku Abubakar, come second while dat of di LP, Peter Obi, and NNPP Rabiu Kwankwaso, come third and fourth respectively.

INEC don since present Oga Tinubu and im running mate, Kashim Shettima, wit certificates of return even as di opposition don vow to challenge di process for court.