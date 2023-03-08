Nigeria presidential election result 2023: Court of Appeal to rule on whether INEC fit reconfigure BVAS as election case continue

Wia dis foto come from, INEC

Di Court of Appeal, for Abuja go rule on di application wey di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) file make dem allow dem reconfigure di Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) wey dem use during di presidential election.

Di ruling on di application dey expected to happun on Wednesday, February 8th.

Di three-member panel wey Justice Joseph Ikyegh lead also adjourn to rule on di application wey di Labour Party (LP), and im candidate, Oga Peter Obi file, make dem allow dem conduct physical inspection of all di BVAS wey dem use for di poll.

Onyechi Ikpeazu, Counsel to Obi say di essence of di application na to allow dem extract di data wey dey inside di BVAS, wey represent di actual results from polling units.

Ikpeazu, ask di court to allow dem conduct physical inspection of all di BVAS wey dem use for di presidential election, as dis go allow dem fit preserve di evidence before INEC reconfigure di BVAS.

Im add say if dem wipe dem out, e go affect di substance of di case.

Dem equally apply to obtain di certified true copy, of all di data wey dey inside di BVAS.

Counsel to INEC, Mister Tanimu Inuwa, beg di court to refuse di application, as dem insist say granting di request wey Obi and di Labour Party (LP) ask for go affect im preparations for di governorship and national assembly elections wey dey come.

Dem tell court say e get about 176, 000 BVAS wey dem deploye to polling units during di presidential election, and each polling unit get its own particular BVAS machine wey dem need to configure for di forthcoming elections.

E tok say e go dey very difficult to reconfigure di number, within di period, to reconfigure di 176,000.

Im add say dem no go lose any information inside di BVAS as dem go transfer all di data for di BVAS to dia backend server.

How we reach here?

Opposition parties for Nigeria ogbonge election wan court to overturn di outcome of di presidential election wey hold on Saturday February 25 and declare di candidate of ruling All progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu as winner.

Inec declare Oga Tinubu of APC as di winner wit 37% of di total vote cast.

Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, di second and third-placed candidates for di tightest presidential election since di end of military rule for 1999, dey go court to challenge di result

While Mr Abubakar of di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) call di result "a rape of democracy" afta e get 29% of di vote, di Labour Party Mr Obi, wey get 25%, tell im supporters say dem don "rob" dem of victory, and promise to "prove am to Nigerians".

Court go fit cancel di election result ?

According to di electoral act, a petitioner need to prove say non-compliance with provisions of di law make a difference to di outcome of di election.

Instances of manipulation or say violence scata di election go need to don happun for a majority of di polling units or collation centres.

Di difference between Mr Tinubu and Mr Abubakar is close to two million votes, while Mr Obi dey behind wit 700,000 votes.

Though Nigeria previous elections dey most times get problems like violence, voter suppression or ballot-box snatching on election day, no presidential candidate don dey able to prove say such irregularities affect di outcome on a significant level.

For 2003 wen current President Muhammadu Buhari challenge di victory of Olusegun Obasanjo, one Supreme Court judge say di plaintiff need a minimum of 250,000 witnesses to establish a case of non-compliance for di conduct of a presidential election to win dia case.

While di law don since change to drop di need for dis kain roll-call of witnesses, e show di kain challenge di petitioners go face.

However, dis na di first national election wey dem conduct wit di electronic transfer of results and while di system get some problems on election day, dem don gradually dey upload di results from di polling units to di Inec website, so e suppose make am easier for di petitioners to access di evidence dem need.

Wetin di law tok about transmission of results?

Wen journalists press am to disclose which evidence e get say e win di election, Mr Obi refuse to tok, while Mr Atiku say wuru-wuru dey di "processes and outcome" of di election.

But going by di speech of di PDP representative for di centre wia dem announce di results before both parties waka comot, e dey likely say their respective cases go base on di electronic transmission of results from di polling units.

Dem sign one act last year to guide di conduct of di 2023 elections and e say "voting and transmission of results go dey in accordance with di procedure determined by di [Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec)]."

Di act mandated Inec to publish guidelines for di elections clearly outlining di steps from recording di results for di polling unit to di last collation centre for di ward or constituency.

Inec come publish im own guidelines for di election wia e tok say officials go:

Electronically transmit or transfer di result of di Polling Unit directly to di collation system

Use di Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (Bvas) to upload a scanned copy of di EC8A (result sheet) to di Inec Result Viewing Portal (IReV)

Di new electronic system, Bvas, bin dey intended to speed up di delivery of results and make am harder to interfere with votes, however many voters report say Inec staff bin either dey unable or unwilling to upload results to di website, e raise fears say e fit be a sign of a plot to rig di election.

Inec blame high traffic for dia inability to publish di results in real time, but almost a week afta dem cast di first ballot, dem never still publish 12% of di results.

Senior Nigerian lawyer Yemi Candide Johnson tell BBC say Inec guidelines no be law and say election can only be nullified for substantial non-compliance with di electoral law.

"If non-compliance no affect di result e no go nullify [di result]. If certain results for certain areas no dey compliant, a rerun dey possible only if e go mata," e tok.

Di opposition go fit win dia case?

Although no presidential result don ever dey overturned, e don happun with several oda elections for Nigeria.

And Mr Obi na one of di beneficiaries.

E get to wait three years before e enta into office for 2006 afta e successfully prove say e win di govnorship election of Anambra state for 2003.

E bin dey able to prove for di tribunal and di appeal court say e receive di most votes for di election and dem declare am di winner.