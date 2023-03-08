Nigeria elections 2023: Abba Yusuf, Sha'aban Sharada , Salihu Yakasai, Nasiru Gawuna, meet di top governorship candidates for Kano state

Mansur Abubakar

BBC News Pidgin, Kano

39 minutes wey don pass

Di govnorshio election on March 11 for Kano dey expected to be one of di hottest and most tightly contested in di state history.

According to Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Kano get 5,921,370 registered voters.

But as di presidential election on February 25 suggest where less than 50 percent of registered voters comot to vote some analysts dey expect slightly higher figures for di govnorship polls.

Many dey see di govnorship challenge as a direct battle between former govnor and presidential candidate Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso wey dey support NNPP candidate Abba Yusuf and present govnor Abdullahi Ganduje wey dey support APC candidate Yusuf Gawuna.

Di two heavyweight politicians bin serve together as govnor and deputy twice (first between 1999-2003 and 2011-2015) before dem go dia separate ways and become rivals.

Both politicians get strong support and many pipo dey wait to see how e go end afta di collation of results.

Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna

Dis na di candidate of ruling All Progressives Congress for di northwest state and deputy govnor since 2018 when dem appoint am after resignation of Professor Hafiz Abubakar.

Dem born Gawuna on August 6 1967 and di politician bin serve as local goment chairmo for 8 years before former govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso appoint am as commissioner for Agriculture for 2014.

Gawuna for BBC Hausa debate outline areas like education and healthcare as some of im priorities if e become govnor.

E also tok say e ready to assist whoever become govnor to make Kano great in case e no get pipo to vote am.

Im supporters dey see Gawuna as calm and collected and dem believe say if e win im administration go carry di state go beta places.

E get some very popular jingles wey dey play across radio stations at di moment.

Abba Kabir Yusuf

Dis na di candidate of di New Nigeri People's Party and second time runner for Kano govnorship after e contest against govnor Abdullahi Ganduje for 2019.

Dem born Abba on January 3 1963 and for im tertiary education e bin get admission for Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, where he obtain national diploma in civil engineering for 1985 and e later do im Masters for Business Administration for Bayero University.

E become popular after serving as commissioner for works during govnor Rabiu Kwankwaso tenure between 2011-2015.

Just like im political godfather Kwankwaso, Abba on many instances tok say education go receive high priority if e become govnor.

Kano state still get a very high number of out of school children.

Sha'aban Ibrahim Sharada

Dis na di candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and member house of representatives wey dey represent Kano Municipal for National Assembly.

Sha'aban bin dey work as journalist for Freedom Radio Kano before President Muhammadu Buhari appoint am as personal assistant for 2015.

For im education, Sha'aban study Mass Communications for Bayero University Kano for im degree.

E contest im first election for 2019 and e win and na im be chairmo house committee on national security and intelligence.

Many times, di politician tok say if e become govnor e go revitilise Kano economy as di state na di economic powerhouse for northern Nigeria.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai

Dis na di candidate of People's Redemption Party (PRP) and former special adviser to Kano govnor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Govnor Ganduje bin sack am for 2021 after e post some tins for twitter wey dey criticise goment in power.

For dis guy, politics na inheritance as im papa Tanko Yakasai na one of di most popular politicians across northern Nigeria as e play beta role since before independence for di kontri.

Salihu na journalist by profession and na former freelance reporter for CNN, writer for YPolitico & Ynaija online media platform.

Di young politician say e get beta plans for women and young pipo if e become Kano state govnor.