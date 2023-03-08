Rivers state governorship election: Meet di candidates

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, ITUBO/COLE/LUL-BRIGGS/FUBARA/ABE

About 3.2million voters dey expected to cast dia votes to choose who go be di next Governor for di 23 local goment areas of di oil rich Rivers State, Southern Nigeria on Saturday 11 March, 2023.

Rivers state na important state for di kontri - one of di highest producers of oil and attention dey always dey di state come election time becos of di politics wey dey involve.

Meet some of di candidates wey d eye di seat of govnor of di state.

DUMO LULU BRIGGS - ACCORD

Wia dis foto come from, DUMO LULU-BRIGGS

Dumo Lulu-Briggs na di govnorship candidate of Accord.E get Masters degree (LLM) in Law from London school of Economics (University of London).Di legal practitioner na also ogbonge businessman as e be Chairman and chief executive officer of DLB group, a company with interest in oil and gas, and marine. E also be Chairman, Platform Petroleum Limited, one oil exploration and prospecting company.Dumo Lulu Briggs don contest to be govnor before under di Accord party for 2019 and e also be di former govnorship candidate of National Democratic Party NDP.E be former Chairman, Governing Council, Maritime Academy of Nigeria, Oron, and former Chairman, Board of Management, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.E come from Abonnema in Akuku Toru LGA.

TONYE PATRICK COLE - APC

Wia dis foto come from, TONYE COLE

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Wike on 2023 presidential race: 'I no go step down for any consensus candidate'

Tonye Cole Patrick na di Govnorship candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC) for Rivers State.E get Degree for Architecture and Engineering and na Harvard Business School Scholar. Cole also be Pastor for Redeemed Christian Church of God and e be motivational speaker, writer and teacher. Tonye Cole na Co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group, one energy company wit operations across Nigeria and neighbouring West African kontris to East Africa and beyond.E be member of di Private Sector Advisory Group of di United Nations Sustainable Development Fund (UN SDG-F) and im bin dey appointed to di World Bank Group's (WBG) Expert Advisory Council on Citizen Engagement.Tonye Cole bin try run under di APC for 2019 but sake of court cases as to who be di real govnorship candidate, di party no participate for di 2019 General elections and for di last minute, e come support di African Action Congress.E come from Abonnema for Akuku Toru LGA.

BEATRICE ITUBO - LP

Wia dis foto come from, BEATRICE ITUBO

Popularly called di Iron Lady, Beatrice Itubo na di govnorship candidate of Labour Party for Rivers State. Di two-term Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress Rivers State na di only female candidate for di govnorship elections for Rivers State.Beatrice Itubo na former Chairperson of di Medical and Health Worker Union of Nigeria, River state branch. She also be former Treasurer of Nigeria Labour Congress, River State, and a Pioneer Board Member of di Primary Healthcare Management Board.She come from Abua, for Abua/Odual LGA.

SIMINIALAYI FUBARA - PDP

Wia dis foto come from, SIMINIALAYI FUBARA

Siminialayi Fubara na di govnorship candidate of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Rivers State.E be Chartered Accountant wey get Masters degree in Finance, Business Administration. Sim Fubara na also former director of Finance, former Permanent Secretary and former Accountant General of Rivers State. E come from Opobo in Opobo/Nkoro LGA for Rivers South-East Senatorial District.

MAGNUS ABE - SDP

Wia dis foto come from, MAGNUS ABE