Kano State Governorship election result 2023: Live updates from Inec

18 March 2023

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Millions of Nigerians dey vote for wetin some sabi pipo say be di most competitive general elections since military rule end.

Nigerians dey vote to elect govnors and also lawmakers into di state house of assemblies.

Na 18 political parties go participate for di polls and unlike di presidential election, na only 28 out of di 36 states of di federation go participate for di govnorship polls.

But asides di govnorship election wey go be for 28 states, elections for members of state assemblies go happun for all di 36 states of di kontri.

According to di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec, 993 State Houses of Assembly seats na im dey up for grabs.

Na 44 local goment areas dey for Kano state.

Unlike di presidential election, na Inec resident electoral commissioners for each state go call di winner and results for di state afta dem collate at di local goment level and bring to di state collation centre.

Move around di map to see di results local goment by local as Inec begin dey declare am

Na here you go see di complete results of di 28 states wen Inec declare dem