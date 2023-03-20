Adamawa State Governorship election result 2023: Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani, odas battle to win

Di Independent Electoral Commission, Inec don begin call results for di Adamawa state govnorship election wey happun on Saturday.

Na Inec resident electoral commissioners for each state go call di winner and results for di state afta dem collate at di local goment level and bring to di state collation centre.

Millions of Nigerians vote for wetin some sabi pipo say be di most competitive general elections since military rule end.

Nigerians vote to elect govnors and also lawmakers into di state house of assemblies.

Na 18 political parties participate for di polls and unlike di presidential election, na only 28 out of di 36 states of di federation go participate.

But asides di govnorship election wey happun for 28 states, elections for members of state assemblies happun for all di 36 states of di kontri.

According to di Independent National Electoral Commission, Inec, 993 State Houses of Assembly seats dey up for grabs.

Na 21 local goment areas dey Adamawa state.

