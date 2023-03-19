Nigeria 2023 elections: Aisha Binani, Elections in Rivers state, Plateau state elections, Abia state election results, Oguns state governorship election result,

17 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Counting and sorting of governor and states assembly election for Nigeria

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) don begin declare winners of di governorship elections for some states of di federation.

Na di governorship election result of Oyo state wey Seyi Makinde win, Inec first declare

Di oda states wey Inec don declare so far na Akwa Ibom and Ogun States.

Governorship and State House of Assembly elections bin hold on Saturday, 18 March, 2023 for some states across Nigeria.

Di election bin hold for 28 states out of di 36 states wey dey di kontri.

Millions of Nigerians vote for wetin some sabi pipo say be di most competitive general elections since military rule end.

Nigerians vote to elect govnors and also lawmakers into di state house of assemblies.

Di electoral body bin postpone some elections for some polling units to Sunday 19 Mar. 2023 sake of violence, disruption of electoral process and delay asdi exercise no quick start for some polling units.

Few states, wey include Lagos, dey allowed to vote for di second day.

Di election dey come three weeks afta one tight presidential election wey di opposition allege say dem rig in favour of di winner, Bola Tinubu.

About 800 candidates dey contest di influential governor and state assembly seats.

Despite say di police bin impose several security measures wey include restrictions on vehicle movements, reports of violence for Lagos state full ground of how thugs attack polling units and snatch ballots boxes.

Di highly contested elections don lead to ethnic tension among supporters of di main candidates, as some pipo share videos on social media on how dem dey prevented from voting sake of dia identity or dia party.

Reports also say similar attacks and alleged discrimination happun for Sokoto state for di north-west, Kano for di north, and Port Harcourt for di Niger Delta.

Oyo State Gubernatorial Election Result

Accord - 38,357

APC - 256,685

LP - 1,500

PDP - 563,756

Akwa Ibom Governorship Election

APC - 129,602

PDP - 354,348

LP - 4,746

NNPP - 12,509

YPP - 13,6262