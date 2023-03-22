Enugu governorship election result 2023: Peter Mbah, Chijioke Edeoga of Labour Party, Frank Nweke Junior wait to know Enugu governor-elect

Wia dis foto come from, Mbah/Edeogah/Facebook

Di 2023 governorship election for Enugu state go finally come to an end wit di decision of di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) to collate di final results.

Enugu for Southeast Nigeria follow for di four states of di kontri wia Inec neva declare di final result.

Di four states wia di election neva conclude na Abia, Enugu, Adamawa and Kebbi.

While di election dey inconclusive for Kebbi and Adamawa, di situation dey different for Abia and Enugu.

Tension dey di two eastern states sake of allegation say some political parties wey dey lose dey try to do mago-mago wit di results.

Di election so far for Enugu

Na 18 candidates contest di governorship election for Enugu state.

Out of di 18 candidates di result wey Inec don announce so far don narrow down di number of di main candidates to two.

Di candidates na Peter Mbah of di Peoples Democratic Party and Chijioke Edeoga of di Labour Party.

Di Southeastern state also get 18 Local goment areas - so far, Inec don declare results of 16 LGAs - remaining two.

Inec National Commissioner Festus Okoye say dem suspend di collation of results for Nkanu East and Nsukka. E say dis na to allow di commission review di results before dem announce dem.

Four days afta di election wey bin hold on 18 March, Inec announce say dem go do di final collation on Wednesday.

Dem go also announce di winner of di election wey don generate plenty controversy.

Move around di map to see di results local goment by local goment as Inec begin dey declare am