Eid al Fitr 2023 Public holiday: When be di celebration and public holiday for Nigeria

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Muslims across di world don dey brace up to celebrate Eid al Fitr, wey go mark di end of di holy month of Ramadan for di Islamic Lunar calendar.

Na di moon sighting committee dey officially announce di date of Salah afta di end of Ramadan.

Muslims dey look out say e go fall for either 21st or 22nd of April dis year.

But dis one go depend on di number of fast wey dey observed according to di Islamic lunar calendar.

If dis year month of Ramadan end for 30 days, e mean say na Saturday 22nd of Ramadan be Salah.

But if di month end for 29 days, Eid al Fitr celebration aka Salah go shelle on Friday 21st of April.

Wen be Eid al fitr public holiday for Nigeria?

Meanwhile, di federal goment of Nigeria don declare 21 and 24 April, 2023 public holiday to mark di Eid al fitr celebration.

Na di Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola make di declaration on Wednesday on behalf of di federal goment as e congratulate all Muslims for di successful completion of di holy month of Ramadan.

Wetin be Eid al Fitr?

Eid al fitr also dey known as, di 'festival of breaking di fast'

Na joyous occasion wey mark di end of Ramadan, dat na one month of fasting for Muslims, wey dem dey abstain from food and drink between dawn and sunset.

Ramadan na one of di five pillars of Islam and Eid al fitr dey significant in celebrating di end of di ogbonge month of fasting, prayer, self-reflection and charity.

Na time for families and friends to come togeda and rejoice with food and drink, gift each oda presents and dress up in new clothes.

Wetin be di main themes of Eid?

Di traditions of Eid al fitr fit dey different depending on di region as e be say Muslims come from many different kontries, especially wen e get to do with food,

But some tins na di same all ova di world.

Eid dey centred around celebrating di end of a month of fasting and spending time with family, friends and pipo within di community.

Giving thanks to God dey important, dat na why in di morning of Eid, Muslims dey offer special congregational Eid prayer.

For di last days of Ramadan, di head of each family dey obligated to pay one charitable tax, wey dey known as Fitra or Zakat Al Fitr, to help those wey no get to fit celebrate di occasion.

Even wen celebrating, Muslims must dey mindful of families within di wider community wey fit dey struggle, so no one dey left out.

Some Muslims dey wear dia best dress on Eid morning, most times na brand-new clothes and many go decorate dia houses for di occasion.

Muslims go greet one anoda on Eid day by saying 'Eid Mubarak' wey mean 'blessed Eid' and also exchange hugs.

Dis na to create feeling of good will and unity. Pipo dey also go visit relatives throughout di day, and dey enjoy food for every stop.

Which food pipo dey chop for Eid al-Fitr?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Table top view of sweet and savoury dishes wey dem make for traditional feast to celebrate Eid al-Fitr the end of Ramadan.

Eid na all about feasting, since e dey come afta a month of fasting (Muslims no dey permitted to fast on dis day).

While e be say no specific menu dey on top wetin suppose dey on di table, dishes wey Muslims dey prepare dey always dey ogbonge and rich.