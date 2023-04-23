Sudan crisis: Ghana, US and oda kontris wey don begin evacuate citizens from Sudan

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Many kontris don begin evacuate dia diplomats and citizens from Sudan capital as ogbonge fight-fight continue to shake Khartoum.

Di US and UK announce on Sunday say dem don fly diplomats out of di kontri.

France, Germany and Italy dey among oda kontris wey dey also organise evacuations, starting on Sunday.

Ghana Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration release statement on Sunday say dem don begin coordinate di evacuation of dia nationals and plans dey underway to move dem safely to Ethiopia.

Di ministry say dem dey currently work wit di Ghana embassy for Cairo, Egypt wey get accreditation to di Sudan to ensure di safe evacuation.

Ghana Honorary Consulate for Khartoum also report say all dia nationals dey safe.

One ogbonge power struggle between di regular army and one powerful paramilitary force naim lead to violence across di kontri.

US authorities say dem don airlift fewer than 100 pipo wit three Chinook helicopters on Sunday morning for one "fast and clean" operation.

Di US embassy for Khartoum now dey closed, and one tweet on im official feed say e neva dey safe enough for di goment to evacuate private US citizens.

Di UK goment manage to airlift British diplomats and dia families out of di kontri for wetin dem describe as one "complex and rapid" operation. Foreign Minister James Cleverly say options to evacuate di remaining British nationals for Sudan dey "severely limited".

Several oda kontris dey conduct evacuation operations on Sunday:

Wia dis foto come from, France Defence Force

France don evacuate around 100 pipo by air, according to French media. Some na nationals of oda kontris including di UK and Germany.

One handful of Dutch citizens comot from Khartoum on di French plane, and di Netherlands dey hope to airlift more citizens out on Sunday evening

Germany dey in di process of evacuating im nationals, wit im first military plane landing for Khartoum on Sunday afternoon

Italy evacuation operation don also begin, according to local media.

Oda kontris successfully evacuate pipo on Saturday. More than 150 pipo, mostly citizens of Gulf kontris, plus Egypt, Pakistan and Canada naim dem evacuate by sea to di Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah.

Wetin Nigeria goment dey do?

Wia dis foto come from, Reyters Wetin we call dis foto, Thousands of pipo don dey try to flee Sudan since di violent clash start

Di chairman of di Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri for one statement on Friday April 21, say Nigeria Mission wey dey for Sudan don put in place necessary arrangements to evacuate citizens from di kontri but flight now 'na gravely risk'

She say curfew currently dey for di kontri and no flights fit operate.

"Humanitarian groups dey make efforts to distribute food, water, medicals, as efforts bin dey in place to hopefully get di warring parties to ceasefire." She add am.

Di National Association of Nigerian Students for Sudan bin send solicitation letter for possible evacuation of students especially those wey dey for Khartoum.

Di commission don ask Nigerian students wey dey for Sudan plus Nigerians wey dey live for di kontri to dey security conscious and calm as dem dey make efforts to comot dem from di war torn kontri.

Meanwhile, e get reports say internet connectivity don almost totally collapse for Sudan, wey fit seriously affect di coordination of help for those wey trap for Khartoum and oda cities.

How tins be for Sudan now?

Di power struggle don see heavy bombardment for di capital city, as hundreds of pipo don die and thousands more injure.

Desperate calls for help don come from many foreign students - from Africa, Asia and the Middle East - wey also dey stuck for Khartoum, a city of some six million pipo.

Di near-constant shooting and bombing for Khartoum and elsewia don cut electricity and safe access to food and water for much of di population.

Both sides bin don agree many ceasefires but dem ignore am, including one three-day pause to mark di Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, wey start on Friday.

Di World Health Organization say di fighting don kill more than 400 pipo and injure thousands. But dem believe say di death toll fit pass like dat as pipo dey struggle to get healthcare, as most of di city hospitals don dey forced to closedown sake of di fighting.

Along wit Khartoum, di western region of Darfur, wia di RSF first comot, also dey badly affected sake of di fighting.

Di UN don warn say up to 20,000 pipo- mostly women and children - don run comot from Sudan to find safety for Chad, across di border from Darfur.

'We neva sleep for 24 hours'

Residents of Khartoum dey tok of fear and panic, and reported gunfire and explosions.

"We dey fear, we neva sleep for 24 hours sake of di noise and di house shaking," Huda, a Khartoum resident, tell di Reuters news agency. "We dey worry about running out of water and food, and medicine for my papa wey get diabetic."

Another Khartoum resident, Kholood Khair, tell di BBC say residents no dey sure of safety anywhere. "Dem don advise all civilians to stay for dia house, but no dey keep everyone safe."

Di fighting na between army units loyal to di de facto leader, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and di RSF, one notorious paramilitary force wey Sudan deputy leader, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti commanded dey control.

Di major sticking points na ova di plans to incorporate di100,000-strong RSF into di army, and over who go den lead di new force.

Di brief pause for di fighting on Sunday follow complaints from doctors' unions say e dey difficult for medics and sick pipo to get to and from hospitals as di fight dey continue to rage.

One chorus of international voices don call for a permanent end to di violence.

Leading Arab states and the US also don urged a resumption of toktok wey dem aim go restore civilian goment, while di African Union don announce say dem dey send dia top diplomat, Moussa Faki Mahamat, to try to negotiate a ceasefire.

Egypt and South Sudan also don offer to mediate between di warring factions, according to one statement by di Egyptian presidency.

Who dey fight who for Sudan?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (L) and Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (R) both dey lead powerful forces

Di Sudan army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) don dey fight since Saturday for clashes wey don kill at least 270 pipo.

Since di 2021 coup, Sudan, na council of generals wey two military men dey lead, dey run Sudan.

Dis two military men na dem dey di centre of di crisis inside di kontri.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, wey be di head of di armed forces and in effect di kontri president.

And im deputy and leader of di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, wey dey known as Hemedti.

Two of dem disagree with each oda on di direction wey di kontri dey go and di plan move to bring civilian rule.

Di main issue na plans to include di 100,000-strong RSF into di army, and who go then lead di new force.

Wetin di two sides want?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, pose snap foto for di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) base for Red Sea city of Port Sudan, 16 April 2023

Gen Dagalo don bin tok say di 2021 coup na mistake and don try to present imsef and di RSF to show say dem dey di pipo side, against di Khartoum elites.

While e get some support, odas find dis message hard to believe sake of di paramilitary force wicked track record.

Meanwhile, Gen Burhan don bin tok say di army go only fully hand ova power to elected goment.