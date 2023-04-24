Sudan crisis: Nigeria student wey dey border share experience

one hour wey don pass

One Nigerian student wey dey study for Sudan say di situation dia dey worse more and more.

Di lady wey no tok her name for di video wey don go viral say she and her family run from Khartoum di capital sake of her sister wey dey sick.

She say di hospital there no dey work to treat her sister sake of di fight- fight.

Di lady wey wear grey veil for di viral video say she and her family dey di border town for Al Qadarif.

Dem run go di border as many pipo including Sudanese dey leave di capital city.

Heavy fighting dey go on for di African kontri sake di power struggle for di military leadership of di kontri.

Na about 420 pipo don die since di war start for April 15 between di Sudanese army and RSF paramilitary force.

Dem don airlift more dan 1,000 EU citizens, most of dem on French and German rescue missions.

Di UK bin evacuate diplomats and dia families yesterday, but about 4,000 British citizens still dey di kontri.

'Some of dem no get $10', some passport don expire'

Nigeria go begin evacuate dia kontri pipo wey hook for Sudan from Tuesday April 25.

Dr Onimode Bandelee wey be di Director special duties, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) say dem go evacuate dem first to Egypt by road before dem fly dem from Egypt to Nigeria.

Na about 5000 Nigerians dey for Sudan and majority of dem na students for Khartoum

''Some of dem no get $10, some pipo no get passport, some dia passport don expire''. Di Nigerian student describe some kontri pipo situation for yonda.

She tok say di reason why some students no get dia passport wit dem na because e dey for embassy and dem no fit go embassy to collect am now sake of di crisis.

''I receive call from Khartoum earlier from some students, dem say dem dey hungry as dem no get food or water, dem add say dia light don go off''. She continue.

Di lady say dem need help urgently.

Meanwhile one Nigerian airline operator Air peace don volunteer to bring citizens from Sudan back to di kontri free of charge.

Many kontris don begin evacuate dia diplomats and citizens from Sudan capital as fighting continues for a second week.

US carry dia embassy staff out of Sudan by helicopter, but say dem no go evacuate US citizens wey dey live for di kontri.

Who dey fight who for Sudan?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (L) and Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (R) both dey lead powerful forces

Di Sudan army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) don dey fight since Saturday for clashes wey don kill at least 270 pipo.

Since di 2021 coup for Sudan, na council of generals wey two military men dey lead dey run Sudan.

Dis two military men na dem dey di centre of di crisis inside di kontri.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, wey be di head of di armed forces and in effect di kontri president.

And im deputy and leader of di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, wey dey known as Hemedti.

Two of dem disagree with each oda on di direction wey di kontri dey go and di plan move to bring civilian rule.

Di main issue na plans to include di 100,000-strong RSF into di army, and who go then lead di new force.

Wetin di two sides want?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sudanese army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, pose snap foto for di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) base for Red Sea city of Port Sudan, 16 April 2023

Gen Dagalo don bin tok say di 2021 coup na mistake and don try to present imsef and di RSF to show say dem dey di pipo side, against di Khartoum elites.

While e get some support, odas find dis message hard to believe sake of di paramilitary force wicked track record.

Meanwhile, Gen Burhan don bin tok say di army go only fully hand ova power to elected goment.