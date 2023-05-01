Sudan crisis: "Nigerian students still hook for Egyptian border" - NIDCOM

1 May 2023

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@nidcom_gov

Di Nigerians in Diaspora Commission(NIDCOM) don give update about di evacuation of students wey dey trapped for Sudan sake of di katakata for di kontri.

For dia official social media handle, Nidcom say evacuation neva start even though di Airforce jet NAF C130 don land Egypt.

According to dem, di Egyptian border still dey closed but di Airforce say dem go tanda dia and dem no go comeback empty.

"Di Egyptian border neva still open for our students, but di Nigeria Airforce dey ready, di NAF C 130 don land di Aswan Airport, and dem say "We no go leave without our students".

Meanwhile, Nigeria goment say dem dey do dia best to make sure say di stranded students dey in good condition until dem evacuate dem.

Some Nigerians don also come ontop Twitter to share info about wetin dey happun for di border.

One Twitter user say di bus drivers do drop di students for one refugee camp for di Egyptian border, as some begin dey react to di development.

On Sunday, di Nigerians in Diaspora Commission post for social media say di Airforce Jet NAF C 130 wey go Egypt cari some dry food and medications plus oda tins wit dem.

Federal goment also give tori pipo for Abuja a breakdown of di $1.2 million dollars wey dem don spend on bus transportation to evacuate stranded Nigerians from Sudan to di borders for Egypt before dem go enta plane to Nigeria.

Permanent Secretary of di Humanitarian Affairs Ministry Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, wey also be Chairman of di Situation Room on evacuation of Nigerians from Sudan, explain say dem pay $30,000 for each bus and na 40 buses dem hire for di proper evacuation of Nigerian citizens wey dey trapped for Sudan.

Im explain say di delays wey Nigerians bin experience for di Egyptian borders na sake of delays on payment wey Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) cause and di requests for visa payments wey di Egyptian goment dey ask for.

Mr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo add say di owners of di buses bin ask for complete payment, but dem no fit send di money directly.

Dem do di payment through middlemen wey Department of State Services (DSS) and di Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) supervise di payment process.

Meanwhile Videos wey reach BBC hand on Sunday afternoon, show some of di Nigerians wey dey trapped for Khartoum, di Sudan capital, as dem lock gate, no allow buses wey refuse to evacuate dem comot from di location.

Di group wey suppose be part of di second batch of evacuees, dey stranded afta bus wey Nigeria goment send come pick dem off load dia bags and abandon dem sake of goment neva pay dem.

For di video, one of di students wey dey comment allege say di drivers say goment neva pay dia company shishi, and for dat reason dem no go do di trip.

"Di joy for pipo heart don drop," di video commentator tok.

Di man wey dey tok for Hausa language say, afta dem suffer since on Saturday to load dia bags put inside di buses, di drivers off load evri tin, dey try drive go.

Wetin dey cause di katakata for Sudan

Di Sudan army and di paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) fight for weeks now don kill ova 400 pipo.

Since di 2021 coup for Sudan, na council of generals wey two military men dey lead dey run Sudan.

Dis two military men na dem dey di centre of di crisis inside di kontri.

Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, wey be di head of di armed forces and in effect di kontri president.

And im deputy and leader of di Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, wey dey known as Hemedti.

Two of dem disagree with each oda on di direction wey di kontri dey go and di planned move to bring civilian rule.

Di main issue na plans to include di 100,000-strong RSF into di army, and who go den lead di new force.

Gen Dagalo don bin tok say di 2021 coup na mistake and don try to present imsef and di RSF to show say dem dey di pipo side, against di Khartoum elites.

While e get some support, odas find dis message hard to believe sake of di paramilitary force wicked track record.

Meanwhile, Gen Burhan don bin tok say di army go only fully hand ova power to elected goment.

But suspicion dey ground say both military men, and dia supporters, dey worried about wetin fit happun to dia wealth and influence if dey remove dem from dia powerful positions.