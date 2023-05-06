King Charles coronation: Best fotos from di King coronation so far
Dem don crown King Charles and Queen Camilla for ceremony wey dey full of music and tradition inside Westminster Abbey.
King Charles wear im grandfather crimson velvet robe, to take im oath and dem anoint am wit holy oil, before dem place di historic St Edward Crown ontop im head.
Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt present di jewelled sword of offering to di King.
Dem crown Queen Camilla for a simple ceremony wit Queen Mary Crown. She no take oath.
Afta di ceremony, di King and Queen leave to travel through di streets of central London for di Gold State Coach.
Prince Harry come without im wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Louis make im signature silly face and yawn throughout.
Di Invited guests, include di Royal Family, celebrities, faith leaders and heads of state, dem take dia seats before di King arrive.
All photos dey subject to copyright.