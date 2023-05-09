Osun governorship election tribunal : Supreme Court go deliver judgement on Ademola Adeleke and Gboyega Oyetola mata today

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Supreme Court go deliver judgement on di Osun state govnorship election on Tuesday

Di Supreme Court of justice go on Tuesday 9 May deliver judgement on di govnorship election tussle for Osun state, South-west Nigeria.

One five-member panel of Judges wey Justice John Okoro dey lead fix di judgement afta all di parties wey dey involved adopt dia written briefs for di mata.

Gboyeya Oyetola and im party, di All Progressives Congress (APC) bin challenge di judgement of di Court of Appeal for Abuja, wey declare Ademola Adeleke of di Peoples Democratic Party as di elected govrnor of Osun State for March 2023.

Dem say say make di apex court set aside di judgement wey cancel di judgement of Osun State Election Petition Tribunal, wey return Oyetola as di winner of di November July 16, 2022 govnorship election.

Di three man panel of Judges wey Mohammed Shuaibu lead overrule di decision of di Election petition Tribunal wey bin sack Adeleke as di winner.

Di Court of Appeal hold say di tribunal dey wrong to reach conclusion on over voting on oral witnesses as dem consider information wey dey di BVAS machine and voters register.

Court say di voters register na di foundation of any election and di voters register also dey central on di 2023 election.

Di Justice Tertsea Kume led tribunal bin declare say na di former govnor be di winner of di election.

Afta dem establish over voting, di chairman of di panel hold for im judgement say dem conduct di election wit 'substantial noncompliance' wit di provision of di law.

For 17 July, 2022, di Independent National Electoral Commission bin announce Adeleke as di winner of di election afta e poll 403,371 votes to beat im closest rival Oyetola wey poll 375,027 votes.