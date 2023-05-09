Osun governorship election tribunal : Supreme Court go deliver judgement on Ademola Adeleke and Gboyega Oyetola mata today
Di Supreme Court of justice go on Tuesday 9 May deliver judgement on di govnorship election tussle for Osun state, South-west Nigeria.
One five-member panel of Judges wey Justice John Okoro dey lead fix di judgement afta all di parties wey dey involved adopt dia written briefs for di mata.
Gboyeya Oyetola and im party, di All Progressives Congress (APC) bin challenge di judgement of di Court of Appeal for Abuja, wey declare Ademola Adeleke of di Peoples Democratic Party as di elected govrnor of Osun State for March 2023.
Dem say say make di apex court set aside di judgement wey cancel di judgement of Osun State Election Petition Tribunal, wey return Oyetola as di winner of di November July 16, 2022 govnorship election.
Di three man panel of Judges wey Mohammed Shuaibu lead overrule di decision of di Election petition Tribunal wey bin sack Adeleke as di winner.
Di Court of Appeal hold say di tribunal dey wrong to reach conclusion on over voting on oral witnesses as dem consider information wey dey di BVAS machine and voters register.
Court say di voters register na di foundation of any election and di voters register also dey central on di 2023 election.
Di Justice Tertsea Kume led tribunal bin declare say na di former govnor be di winner of di election.
Afta dem establish over voting, di chairman of di panel hold for im judgement say dem conduct di election wit 'substantial noncompliance' wit di provision of di law.
For 17 July, 2022, di Independent National Electoral Commission bin announce Adeleke as di winner of di election afta e poll 403,371 votes to beat im closest rival Oyetola wey poll 375,027 votes.
Dey refresh dis page for update from di supreme court
Candidates for Osun Governorship election
Candidates for Osun Governorship election
Work: Govnor, Finance expert
Age: 68 years-old
Adegboyega Oyetola na di current govnor of Osun state.
Im come from Iragbiji, Boripe Local goment area.
E get degree in insurance and masters in business administration, di two na from di University of Lagos.
Before e become govnor for 2018, e work as Chief of Staff to Rauf Aregbesola, di pesin wey e take over from.
Work: Businessman
Age: 62
For 2021, e get Bachelor degree in criminal justice for Atlanta Metropolitan State College, US.
Im bin contest di 2017 Osun West senatorial by-election afta di death of im brother, Isiaka Adeleke.
E also contest and lost di 2018 gubernatorial election form Osun state.
Im na from Ede.
Work: Architect
Age: 58 years old
Dem born am for Osogbo for 1964
E get im bachelor and master degree for Architecture from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.
E later get two oda masters degree for business administration and geographical information systems from University of Ilorin and University of Ibadan.
Im bin serve as di deputy chairman of di Social Democratic Party (SDP).
Work: Businessman
Age: 59 years old
Dem born Akin Ogunbiyi for Ile-Ogbo, Osun State.
E graduate wit degree in agricultural economics from Obafemi Awolowo University and get master in business administration from University of Navarra, Barcelona, Spain.
Im na associate of di Chartered Insurance Institute, London.
E serve on di board of di Infrastructure Bank Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, among oda companies.
Work: Engineer
Age: 62
Yusuf Sulaimon Lasun come from Ilobu, Irepodun Local goment area of Osun State.
E get bachelor and master degrees in mechanical engineering from University of Ibadan, Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University.
Im na former toktok pesin of Alliance for Democracy before and during di administration of Chief Bisi Akande. Dem later appoint am as chairman of Osun State Capital Territory Development Authority OSCTDA for 2004.
Lasun na two-term member of di House of Representatives, e serve as deputy speaker from 2015 to 2019.