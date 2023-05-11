Nnamdi Kanu case dey resume for Supreme Court - Wetin you need to know

one hour wey don pass

Nigeria Supreme Court go today hear di case wey federal goment bring against di leader of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Ipob, Nnamdi Kanu.

Di five man panel dey come hear di nine new grounds of appeal wey federal goment bring come against Kanu.

Na on di 27 of April, federal goment bin ask the court for leave make dem fit arrange di nine new grounds to file for court.

Di court go also hear di motion on weda di case fit dey accelerated.

Di appeal court bin don order di release of Kanu for October but come change mouth wen federal goment say dem wan hold am for DSS custody till dia mata pass Supreme Court.

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu and im lawyers

Appeal court bin troway federal goment seven count charges against Kanu on di grounds say Kanu arrest and forceful transfer to Nigeria dey illegal becos dem no follow extradition process. Dem say dem bring am into Nigeria illegally.

For March, di family of di IPOB leader lose one legal challenge against di British goment for one London court on top im detention.

Im broda, Kingsley Kanu na im bring one judicial review against Britain Foreign Office sake of dia alleged refusal to acknowledge say Nnamdi Kanu na victim of extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria for June 2021.

Back in Nigeria, for April, di Supreme Court grant leave to di federal goment make dem add dia nine new grounds as part of dia amended notice wey dem file for 28th October.

Na dia Kanu lawyer, Mike Ozekhome also tell court say im wan order bail for im client and also want make dem move am from DSS hand go Kuje Correctional Facility sake of im health.

How Court of Appeal Waka go

On 28 October, 2022, Court of Appeal for Abuja uphold di federal goment of Nigeria application for stay of execution of di 13 October judgement wey bin free Nnamdi Kanu.

Nigeria goment bin carry case between am and di leader of di proscribed Indigenous Pipo of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, go Supreme Court to appeal against di execution of di October 13 Court of Appeal judgement wey discharge am.

Inside statement wey Nnamdi Kanu lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, release, e say court grant di appeal to stay execution on Friday 28 October, but na entirely new panel of justice dem grant di stay.

Di presiding judge, Justice Haruna Tsanammi also order make di two parties settle dia records and make dem forward di result of di ruling to di Supreme Court within seven days to make sure say dem do di hearing of di appeal sharply.

Federal goment Lawyer David Kasuwe bin tell di court say "to release Nnamdi Kanu na security risk to di pipo for South East and Nigeria in general"

E explain say Nnamdi Kanu na: "flight risk pesin and make dem no release am becos if dem release am, e go hard to get am back to court."

But Nnamdi Kanu Lawyer Mike Ozekhome tell di Judges say wetin David Kasuwe tok no correct becos on di day wey court discharge Nnmadi Kanu, pipo for South East bin dey happy and celebrate.

E tell di court say Nnamdi Kanu no jump bail before and e no get any case to ansa sake of say court don discharge am as e beg di judges to consider di health situation of Nnamdi Kanu.

D﻿i Appeal Court judgement wey discharge Kanu

Di Appeal Court for Abuja on 13 October, 2022 discharge di charges wey Nigeria goment bring against Nnamdi Kanu.

Di three man panel wey Justice Jummai Hanatu lead chook eye for di case wey FG bring against Kanu say e no get case to ansa again as di Federal High Court no get jurisdiction to try am in di first place.

Court rule say Kanu arrest and forceful transfer to Nigeria dey illegal becos dem no follow extradition process.

Dem say dem bring am into Nigeria illegally.

Court further tok say federal goment fail to tok di location wia dem arrest Kanu despite di big allegations dem sama for im head.

Court add say as dem keep quiet, mean say dem agree wit wetin Kanu tok say dem kidnap am and bring am forcefully back to Nigeria.

Court further hold say e dey against law to detain and try Kanu for any court since dem bring am back illegally.

Justice Jummai for her judgement tok say dem no go make di mistake wey di lower court make, "even though dem get warrant of arrest, even though goment tell dem to arrest am, as far as no be inside di shores of Nigeria wia e commit di alleged offence, di arrest and forceful return to Nigeria dey illegal."

She explain say to even cari am go court immediately no dey proper sake of say di appellant get right to notification so dat im go get time prepare imsef on how to defend imsef for court.