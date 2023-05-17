Anthony Blinken: Wetin US Secretary of State discuss wit Nigeria President-elect Tinubu

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@officialbat

Di United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasis im commitment to continue strengthen di relationship between Nigeria and im kontri for di new goment wey go soon enta office.

Oga Blinken give dis assurance during im first official phone call to Nigeria president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday.

Di Secretary add say US-Nigeria relationship don go way back and say dis relationship dem build am on " shared interest and strong pipo-to-pipo ties," and want make dis links continue to dey stronger under Tinubu goment.

Di two also discuss why e dey important for di leadership for Tinubu goment to represent all Nigerians and to promote security cooperation and policies wey go support economic growth.

Dis call between Blinken and Tinubu dey occur less dan two weeks to di swear-in.

According to Tunde Rahman, wey be Tinubu toktok pesin, na di US diplomat initiate di conversation wit di president-elect.

"Di telephone discussion, wey dey frank and friendly, happun on Tuesday evening," Rahman tok inside one statement.

"While affirming im democratic bona fides , President-elect Tinubu express im absolute belief say di result of di elections, wey he clearly win, reflect di will of di Nigerian pipo.

E don almost reach three months since di Nigeria Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declare di president-elect winner of one of di most controversial elections di kontri don experience since im return to democracy for di fourth republic.

Visa restrictions

Di call of di US Secretary of State dey come just one day aft aim announce say dem don sama sanction give some "specific individuals."

Inside statement wey di Secretary release for im Twitter page, e announce say im goment don impose visa restrictions on specific individuals wey bin "undermine di democratic process during Nigeria 2023 elections."

But di statement give di names of di "specific individuals."

Di statement say, "di decision to impose visa restrictions na reflection of US' commitment to support Nigerian aspirations to strengthen democracy and di rule of law."

US goment don vow, before di elections, say e go impose visa restrictions on anybody wey dey involve for election mago-mago for Nigeria.