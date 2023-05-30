Timothy Adegoke: Court go give judgement over alleged murder of OAU student today

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, other

Osun state High Court 1 wey dey siddon for Osogbo, di state capital go today give judgement on di trial of di alleged murder of Timothy Adegoke, one postgraduate student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife wey die last year.

Tori be say dem declare Timothy Adegoke missing on Monday 7 November, 2021 before dem come find im dead bodi.

Adegoke, wey be Abuja-based student, bin travel to Ife on 5 November, to write one examination for di school distance learning centre for Moro, Osun State

Im family and friends begin worry wen dem no fit reach am and as e no show to write di exam.

Police find di deadi bodi of Timothy Adegoke, about one week afta dem declare say e dey miss

Police arrest Dr Rahman Adedoyin, owner of di hotel wia Adegoke bin lodge before e miss and six oda suspects ontop di mata.

Adedoyin, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola, dey stand trial over di death of Adegoke.

How di matta don waka

Afta di trial of allege murder of Timothy Adegoke start some months ago, different pipo including medical doctors don give dia witness account for court.

For di last sitting for April 2023, chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Adepele Ojo wey dey siddon on top di matter bin receive di final written and counter address from parties.

Counsels to di defendants, Yusuf Ali, Rowland Otaru, and Murtala Abdulrasheed, for separate applications, bin ask court to declare null and void di appearances, applications and oda legal activities of di prosecuting counsel, Femi Falana.

Dem say e allegedly lack locus standi to prosecute di matter.

Di defendant also tok say Falana no get fiat from di state Attorney General to prosecute di matter and say e fail to present any evidence of di fiat to di court.

But Oga Falana bin argue say e obtain fiat from di Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Osun State to prosecute di matter.

Key witness

One police Inspector Afeez Olaniyan - di third witness for di matter - during cross examination say afta dia investigation dem find out say late Timothy Adegoke bin actually lodge for Hilton Royal hotel, Ile-ife on 5 November, 2021.

Inspector Afeez Olaniyan -wey be di third witness for di matter - during cross examination say afta dia investigation dem find out say late Timothy Adegoke actually lodge for Hilton Royal hotel, Ile-ife on 5 November, 2021.

One consultant pathologist Waheed Oluogun, also tell court say dem find di bodi of Timothy Adegoke wey be MBA student for di Obafemi Awolowo University inside "bloody duvet for one dustbin site along Ile-Ife/Ede road near Obafemi Awolowo university", afta bad pipo dump am dia.

Di doctor wey be one of di sabi pipo wey do Adegoke autopsy bin tok give Osun State High Court say na im and six oda pathologists do di autopsy, wey include Pro. E. A Afolayan, Prof. J. Obafunwa, Prof. O. S. Ojo, Dr. A. O. Komolafe, Dr. S. Sometimes, Dr. H. A. Akinyemi.

E say x-ray show fracture for di right thigh bone and clean cut wound wey just dey around di left side of Timothy chest.