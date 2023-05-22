Dangote Refinery location, capacity and oda tins you need to know about di petroleum facility President Buhari dey launch for Lagos

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Presidency

President Muhammadu Buhari go on Monday commission di 650,000 BPD Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals.

CEO Dangote Group and Petrochemicals Sanjay Gupta say di plant na di "di largest single-train refinery in di world."

Some experts too don already say e go be Africa biggest oil refinery and say di facility no doubt go create more employment opportunities for Nigeria large population.

Di refinery go produce Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel (AGO), aviation jet fuel and Dual-Purpose Kerosene (DPK), among oda refined products.

But wetin else you need to know about am?

Wia dis foto come from, Dangote Refinery

Some facts about di Dangote refinery

Di refinery dey for Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos and e cover a land area of approximately 2,635 hectares.

According to di Dangote Group, di facility go be di world largest Single-Train 650,000 barrels per day Petroleum Refinery with 900 KTPA Polypropylene plant.

At full capacity, e dey expected to meet 100% of Nigeria requirement of all refined products and e go get surplus for export

E dey designed to process large variety of crudes including many of African Crudes, some of di Middle Eastern Crudes and di US Light Tight Oil.

E get 177 tanks of 4.742 billion litres capacity

According to statement from Dangote, dem use di world largest dredgers to dredge 65 million cubic metrs of sand and e cost approximately €300 million.

For March 2022, President Buhari bin also journey go Lagos go cut tape to open Dangote Fertilizer Plant.

Tori also be say di Dangote Groups Fertilizer Plant, dey expected to function as di world biggest fertilizer plant.