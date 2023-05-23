Tinubu inauguration - Who go attend plus oda tins to know

Fiona Equere

BBC News Pidgin

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bayo onanuga Wetin we call dis foto, Bola Tinubu go take ova from Muhammudu Buhari as 16th president of Nigeria

Bola Tinubu term for office as di 16th president of Nigeria go officially begin on May 29.

Dat na di day im go take im oath of office for Eagles Square for di nation capital Abuja.

On Monday May 22, America president Joe Biden announce di names of delegates wey go attend di ogbonge event.

Marcia L. Fudge di Secretary of di United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, go lead American delegation.

See di oda members of US Presidential Delegation:

David Greene, Chargé d'Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja

Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California

Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce

General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command

Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency

Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State

Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council

Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.

Wetin be di schedule of Monday events?

8:30 am: All guest go dey seated for Eagles Square ahead of di start of di ceremony

10:00 am: Dat na di time for di inauguration parade/ Swearing- In of di President- elect and Vice-President elect.

How to watch Tinubu inauguration

Viewers for Nigeria fit watch di coverage of Tinubu inauguration live for dia local television station.

Also dem fit follow am live for DSTV for di Nigerian news stations, Channels TV, Arise TV, TVC.

Wia dem go swear in Tinubu?

Eagles Square na di venue for di swearing in ceremony of Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

Afta di president and im vice take im oath of office, Tinubu go give im inauguration speech for dia.

Buhari go attend di inauguration?

President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha Buhari dey expected to attend di ceremony.

Who else go attend di ceremony?

Past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organisations, prominent Nigerians and representatives of foreign goments and agencies.

Those foreign goments na United Kingdom, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Germany, Finland, Jamaica, Japan, Israel, Turkey and several others

Including African leaders too.

Which oda event go happun afta di inauguration?

1:30 pm: Di Post Inauguration Lunch go take place afta di swearing in ceremony

Na State house banquet hall e go happun. Dis event na strictly by invitation.

Di president go attend dat event as well as oda presidents, heads of goments and im invited guests.

Meanwhile, di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and Labour Party, LP wey carry second and third for di election dey challenge Tinubu election victory for court.

Di election petition tribunal don begin a pre-hearing of cases ontop di mata.