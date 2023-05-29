Tinubu inauguration speech: Fuel subsidy removal, unified exchange rate - Key points from President Bola Tinubu inaugural speech

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu don give im first speech as di 5th president of di Federal Republic of Nigeria since di kontri return to democracy.

For di Eagles Square afta e take di oath of office, President Tinubu assure Nigerians say im administration go be for all Nigerians.

"Our administration go only govern you but neva rule over you. We go consult and dialogue but neva dictate. We go reach out to all but neva pull down one single pesin sake of say e hold views wey dey contrary to our own.

President Tinubu hammer on di kontri unity. E say everyone must come togeda as a pipo irrespective of dia creed, place of birth, or wia dem come from.

On im part, e promise to serve Nigerians without prejudice as e promise to rule wit compassion and amity towards all.

E assure Nigerians say di mandate dem give am no dey misplaced. "Di confidence dey dia, hope don come back for Nigerians, make we just dey united."

Principles of im administration

President Tinubu say di principles wey go guide im administration dey simple.

E say Nigeria go dey governed by di constitution and di rule of law.

We go defend di nation from terror and all forms of criminality wey wan threaten di peace and stability of our kontri and sub-region.

Key points from im speech

Security

President Bola Tinubu say security go be di top priority of im administration.

To effectively tackle am, e say im go reform both di security doctrine and im architecture.