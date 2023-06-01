Ousmane Sonko: Caravane de la liberté protests and di opposition leader wey im rape trial dey shake Senegal

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Senegalese opposition leader, Ousmane Sonko, dey expected to receive judgement on Thursday as im dey face rape trial for di kontri capital, Dakar.

Authorities charge di 48-year-old wit alleged rape and say im dey make death threats against an employee of one beauty salon for Dakar.

Accuse wey Sonko don deny.

On Wednesday, Sonko say im go lead one "caravan of freedom" across di kontri as im travel to face judges for Dakar.

Sonko, wey get ogbonge following among Senegal large youth population, don brand di trial as political plot wey dem wan use stop im bid for di 2024 presidential elections for di kontri.

"I go meet una for Dakar: either (President) Macky Sall step back, or we go face am to put an end to dis," Sonko tell hundreds of im cheering supporters outside im home for di southern city of Ziguinchor afta di second day of im rape trial wrap.

Di Senegalese opposition leader also get one libel case wey dey hang ova im head.

Last week, court bin convict Sonko of libel and im receive six-months suspended sentence sake of say im accuse di minister of tourism of embezzling funds. Sonko don since appeal di case.

Who is Ousmane Sonko?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ousmane Sonko na Senegalese opposition leader, wey be founder of di party PASTEF, and also di current mayor of Zinguinchor, for di south of Senegal.

Dem sabi am well for im populist agenda and im criticism of goment.

President Macky Sall bin dismiss am as tax inspector for 2016 ontop allegation say im fail respect im duty of reserve afta e attack Macky Sall governance.

Im be di youngest candidate to run for di 2019 presidential election against di incumbent, Macky Sall, wia im come third.

From a case of alleged rape to political kasala

For beginning of February 2021, one 20-years-old girl wey dey do massage work for one private practice for Dakar, file complain against Ousmane Sonko.

She accuse am of sexual assault and say im dey threaten am wit death.

Inside different public statements, Sonko deny di accuse come add say na conspiracy wey president Macky Sall dey allegedly arrange against am.

Di president don repeatedly tok say im hand no dey inside wetin Sonko dey go through.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Protesters enta road to do I-no-go-gree waka for Dakar, dem ask make Authorities free Sonko

Meanwhile, tensions dey rise for Senegal as Sonko call on im supporters last week to join am on one march of defiance to di capital Dakar, ahead of di Thursday court ruling.

Security forces bin try stop di march, dem sabi as di 'Caravan of Freedom' on Sunday.

Dem arrest Sonko and carry am go im home for Dakar.

Im don since accuse security forces say dem hold am illegally, while dem claim say dem escort am home to avoid disturbing public order.

Dis don lead to clashes for some parts of di capital. Di protesters attack and set on fire di houses and vehicles wey belong to those wey dey close to di govment.

Wetin go happun next

Last Tuesday, di public prosecutor call on judges to sentence Sonko to 10 years for prison for rape, or five years for "corruption of di youth" and make im pay fine wey dey equivalent to ova $3,300 if dem no uphold di rape charge.

If dem sentence am on Thursday, dem go most likely stop am from running for president for next year election.