NLC strike update: TUC and Nigeria Labour Congress suspend dia plans to go on strike

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) don suspend di nationwide strike wey dem bin plan to start on Wednesday sake of di increase in di prices of fuel due to subsidy removal.

After hours of meeting wit di goment, President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero on Monday night confirm to BBC say dem make di decision in order to enable further consultations.

Di NLC and di Trade Union Congress, dey expected to kontinu negotiations wit di goment.

Dem plan to meet in two weeks' time "to agree on how to implement di new framework."

Earlier in di day, one National Industrial court bin order di labour unions to stay away from any planned industrial action until dem listen to di application wey Nigerian goment file against di labour union on June 19.

Increase on minimum wage and tax holidays for workers na some of di demands di labour unions dey ask from di goment to protect against di effect of wetin subsidy removal don cause.

Last Wednesday, fuel marketers increase di price of petrol to at least $1 per litre across di kontri - up by about 200%.

Dis don affect di cost of transportation, food items and oda commodities, while di minimum wage still dey around 30,000 naira (about $65).

Wetin be Fuel Subsidy?

Fuel subsidy na form of goment intervention to reduce di cost of fuel.

Goment dey provide direct financial support to oil companies, so dem go fit reduce di price of di product to consumers (Nigerians) to make am dey affordable for dem.

Nigeria na one of Africa largest producers of crude oil and e dey rely heavily on dis resource for dia economic growth.

Sake of say Nigeria no get refinery, dem gatz export dia crude oil go anoda kontri come import di refined crude oil. Di money wey dem go take refine dis crude oil dey expensive and make e for no be burden on consumers, goment dey pay some part of di money to marketers.

Dia fore goment dey control di price and na di amount dem tell marketers to sell, dem go sell am.

Dis na how common pipo dey benefit from goment, according to dem.

Di official reason for oil subsidy na to reduce di effect of rising global oil prices on Nigerians.

Fuel subsidy don dey di kontri since di 1970s.

E become normal tin for 1977, under di regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo wit di promulgation of di Price Control Act wey make am illegal for some products (including petrol) to dey sold above di regulated price.