Godwin Emefiele: President Tinubu suspend Emefiele as CBN governor

9 June 2023, 23:08 WAT

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu don suspend di kontri Central Bank of Nigeria Govnor Godwin Emefiele.

According to di statement from di office of di Secretary of The Government of the Federation, dem don direct di govnor of Nigeria highest bank Emefiele, to hand over di affairs of e office to di Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), wey go act as di Central Bank Governor wit immediate effect.

Why dem suspend Emefiele?

According to one statement from di office of di Secretary of the Government of the Federation, di suspension dey come as sake of di ongoing investigation of im office and plan dem get to reform Nigeria financial sector.

Emefiele bin don dey in di eye of di storm for months now afta di 'new naira note policy' dem launch just before di general elections for February cause kasala and lead to economic hardship for citizens as a result of naira scarcity.

CBN bin roll out a policy wey introduce new naira notes of N1000, N500 and N200 in a bid to take out di old currency in those values out of circulation. But di plan no go smoothly.

In defence of di policy den, E﻿mefiele bin say CBN dey face problem wit di management of di current series of banknotes wey dey circulation, especially di ones wey dey outside di banking system for Nigeria.

E say currency management na key legal function of di bank, wey dey for Section 2 (b) of di CBN Act 2007.

E﻿mefiele say one of di challenges dem dey face na say members of di public dey hoard banknotes.

E say data don show say ova 80 percent of di naira note wey dey for circulation dey outside di vaults of commercial banks.

Anoda challenge na say dirty and unfit banknotes dey for circulation and dis one dey give CBN bad image and e dey increase risk of financial instability.

C﻿BN also tok say di currency wey dey for circulation dey increase risk of fake notes.

"For recent years, di CBN don record significantly higher rates of counterfeit especially for di higher denomination of ₦500 and ₦1000 banknotes," Emefiele tok.

E say according to global best practice, central banks suppose dey redesign, produce and circulate new currency every 5-8 years, but CBN neva redesign di naira for di past 20 years.

But govnors, politicians and many odas bin criticise di policy and timeframe of implementation dat time sotay di mata land court wen some govnors wey Kaduna state Govnor den, Nasir El-Rufai lead take am to Supreme Court.

Supreme Court bin later rule say make everybody maintain status quo.

Afta plenti silence and dragging leg, Former President Muhammadu Buhari later tok say make di old and new naira notes flow togeda.