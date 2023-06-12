Julius Maada Bio profile: Sierra Leone president wey wan beat a strong opposition to gbab second term

19 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Citizens of Sierra Leone dey go to di poll on 24 June 2023, to decide who dia next president go be.

Di kontri wey get over three million population go decide who go rule dem for a new five-year term.

Sierra Leone dey practice multi party system of goment but e get two major political parties wey dey top of di pack.

Di political parties be di ruling Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) and di All People's Congress (APC), wey be di main opposition party.

For di last Sierra Leone election, di incumbent President Julius Maada Bio, dey elected through one modified version of di two-round system.

Di system na wen one candidate need to receive more dan 55% of di vote for di first round to dey elected. If e no be so, dem go hold second round.

Bio bin defeat APC Samura Kamara for di second round wit one close margin of two percent of di total valid votes.

Dis time around, Bio go again face off wit APC Kamara, wey dey hope to win di 55% wey e need for di first round.

If Julius Bio win, dat go be im second and final term for office.

Who be President Julius Maada Bio?

Dem born Julius Bio on di 12th of May 1964.

Im Place of birth be Sogbini Chiefdom for di Bon District.

Dem swear in Julius Maada Bio as di president of Sierra Leone on di 12th of May 2018.

Dat na afta e defeat di former ruling All People's Congress (APC) Party candidate Samura Kamara for di April 2018 run-off election.

Bio na experienced politician, e bin loose 2012 presidential election against President Ernest Bai Koroma of APC wia e gbab second for di poll.

E briefly lead di kontri for 1996 as chairman of di National Provisional Ruling Council (NPRC).

Dat na wen e comot Captain Valentine Strasser, wey bin carry out coup for 1992.

Strasser bin seize kontrol from Joseph Maidu Momoh All People's Congress (APC) goment.

As Sierra Leone leader, President Bio don navigate economy palava like di one di Covid-19 pandemic bin cause, plenti years of hardship wey one fall in di price of commodity exports and Ebola outbreak cause.

Julius Bio get military background, as im na retired Brigadier General.

Julius Bio get one wife and four pikins.

President Bio career

Julius Maada Bio get ogbonge career, e bin don dey in charge of different national office so e get experience wella. E be ex-Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Culture.

Also, President Maada Bio na former Principal Liaison Officer.

E bin dey in charge of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Information, Youth, Sports and Social Mobilization for di council of State Secretaries.

E gbab dat appointment for July 1992, and dem reappoint am on 2 December 1992.

Ex-Vice-Chairman and Chief Secretary of State (di position na equal of Prime Minister), Supreme Council of State from July 1993 to January 1996.

Julius Bio also be Ex-Chairman of di National Provisional Ruling Council [Head of State] from January 1996, e comot di post for March 1996.

Di incumbent President Julius Maada Bio bi di Presidential candidate for Sierra Leone People's Party for di 7 March 2018 election.

E win di election for second round of di election and dem Swear am in for April 2018 as Commander-in-Chief of di Armed Forces.

Bio as president

Julius Bio goment no be one wey dey get much kudos.

Dis na sake of di economic hardship wey di kontri dey face.

Also, political divide also be major issue for di current administration.

For August 2022, 22 pipo die inside protest sake of di economy hardship and increase in price of food.

Unemployment wey don pass 10% for Sierra Leone, political division also be some of di tins wey any pesin wey win for dis 2023 election go need deal with for im administration.

But Julius Bio, bin say e get mind to continue wetin im dey do to improve access to public education.