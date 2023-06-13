Godswill Akpabio: Senate president of di 10th senate na di former Akwa Ibom state govnor

Lawmakers don vote in Godswill Akpabio as di president of di 10th Senate.

Akpabio score 63 to beat im closest rival Abdulaziz Yari.

Prior to di day, tori be say President Bola Tinubu bin mobilise to support Senator Godswill Akpabio to win.

Tori be say di president endorse Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin as Senate President and Deputy Senate President. While for di House, Tajudeen Abbas and Ben Kalu na im get di approval tp be di 10th House as speaker and deputy.

Even though President Tinubu, oda lawmakers and even some govnors bin throw dia weight behind Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin as Senate President and Deputy Senate President. While for di House, Tajudeen Abbas and Ben Kalu, no be everybody bin follow suit.

Di former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, bin go ahead wit im senate presidential ambition on Monday.

Di current Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, from Abia state bin indicate interest but e later step down.