Premier League fixtures 2023/24: Man City away to Burnley, Chelsea host Liverpool, Arsenal go face Nottingham Forest

15 June 2023, 09:20 WAT New Informate 37 minutes wey don pass

Champions Manchester City first game for di new Premier League season na against newly promoted side Burnley.

Dat game go take place on Friday, August 11, and na dia former captain Vincent Kompany be di manager of di side.

Luton Town first top-flight match since 1992 go be for Brighton a day later, wen fellow promoted club Sheffield United go host Crystal Palace.

Mauricio Pochettino reign as Chelsea manager go begin at home to Liverpool on Sunday, August 13.

New Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou side go face Brentford dat day.

Manchester United go start di season against Wolves for Old Trafford on Monday, August 14.

Manchester City, celebrate dia Treble afta dem win di Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup for di 2022-23, now dem dey look to become di first English team to win four successive titles.

Pep Guardiola side win di Premier League for five of di past six seasons.

Burnley manager Kompany bin spend 11 years at City, wia im win four league titles.

Di Gunners, Newcastle and Manchester United go play Champions League football next season.

While Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion go play for Europa League football.

And Aston Villa go play wit Europa Conference League next season.

For Leicester, Leeds and Southampton na Championship football dem go play next season.

So wen di new season start?

We go give you all di details inside dis tori.

Wen dem go announce di 2023-24 Premier League fixtures?

Na Thursday, June 15 dem go announce di 2023/24 Premier League fixtures.

Dat announcement go happun by 9:00am West African time.

Na dat time dem go release all di 380 matches.

Wen di new season dey start?

Di 2023-24 season go start on Saturday, August 12.

Next season final round of fixtures go happun on Sunday, May 19 2024, and all di games go kick off at di same time.

Di new season fixture list, go see di return of winter break wey go take place between January 13-20.

In order to avoid tight schedule across di Christmas period, di Premier League don confam say no town rounds of games go take place within 24 hours of each oda.

Which teams go play for Premier League next season?

All di 20 teams wey go compete for Premier League next season dey confirmed.

Dem include Burnley, wey earn promotion back to di league afta dem finish ten points clear for di top of di Championship.

Di final team wey dey come up from Championship dis season na Luton, afta dem beat Coventry City for play-off final.

Southampton no go play Premier League football na dem be di first team to officially chop relegation dis season. Followed by Leicester and Leeds.

Di Premier League teams for di 2023-24 na:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Liverpool

Luton

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United

Tottenham

West Ham

Wolves

First round of fixtures EPL in full Friday, August 11

Burnley vs Manchester City (20:00 BST)

Saturday, August 12

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest (12:30)

Bournemouth vs West Ham (15:00)

Brighton vs Luton Town (15:00)

Everton vs Fulham (15:00)

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace (15:00)

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa (17:30)

Sunday, August 13

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur (14:00)

Chelsea vs Liverpool (16:30)

Monday, August 14