Transfer news today: Osimhen, Onana, Keita & some African players dia likely move for next season

16 June 2023, 13:49 WAT New Informate 45 minutes wey don pass



Victor Osimhen dey enta many of di big clubs eye for Europe, afta im ogbonge performance wit Napoli last season.

Di Nigeria striker win di Serie A title and finish di season as di highest goal scorer wit 25 goals.

Na sake of im performance, big clubs dey eye am, but di question now na if im leave Serie A wia im go go and how much im go cost?

Im and oda African players wey either dia contract don expire or go soon expire go dey monitor dis transfer window.

Dis week Wednesday June 14, di Premier League officially open dia summer transfer window.

Even though di window dey open for UK, clubs no go fit sign players abroad until di international window open for July 1.

Di summer transfer window go close for England by 11pm on Friday September 1. Europe top five leagues go also close dia transfer window on di same date.

Checkout some of di players wey fit dey on di move.

Victor Osimhen

Osimhen finish di season as di highest goal scorer wit 25 goals for Serie A

Victor Osimhen dey attract interest from Europe top clubs.

Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG and Real Madrid na just some of di teams wey dey linked wit di striker recently.

Osimhen don become regular face for BBC Sport gossip column.

Im be Serie A top scorer last season wit 25 goals in 31 games, wey help Napoli to dia first Scudetto in 33 years.

Chelsea striker Didier Drogba na di 22-year-old idol wen im bin dey grow up, and for 2016, e reject move to Arsenal wen e sign im first professional contract wit Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

Horncastle tok for BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast say Osimhen go cost more dan £90m, and "probably closer to" £130m.

Di striker bin make headlines for March wen im say: "I dey work so hard to make sure I achieve my dream of playing for Premier League some day."

Naby Keita

Keita win di Premier League and Champions League wit Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita go join German Bundesliga side Werder Bremen wen im contract expire wit di Anfield club dis summer.

Di 28-year-old, wey score 11 goals in 129 appearances for di Reds, bin sign for wetin be a club record fee of £48m from RB Leipzig for 2018.

Di Guinea midfielder bin make just eight league appearances dis season afta im struggle wit injuries.

Liverpool bin announce say im go leave di club in May.

Keita win di Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, FA Cup and EFL Cup for im five-year stay for England.

Andre Onana



Di Cameroon goalkeeper wey recently lose di Champions League final wit Inter Milan wey Manchester City win, fit move to Premier League.

Chelsea and Manchester United dey interested in di goalkeeper.

But Chelsea dey face competition from Manchester United for di Cameroonian signature wey be 27 years.

Inter Milan bin sign Onana on a free transfer from Ajax and im bin agree a five- year contract wit di Serie A club.

Wifried Zaha

Zaha also dey attract interest from Paris Saint-Germain

Di Ivory coast striker dey set to reject one ogbonge offer of £30m a year to join Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr.

Zaha, go be free agent wen im contract expire wit Crystal Palace at di end of dis month

Tori be say Zaha bin do tok-tok wit di Saudi Arabian club last week as dem attempt to improve dia squad afta dem miss out on di title to Al-Ittihad.

Dem dey offer di 30 year old a two-year contract worth about three times more of di £200,000 a week wey dey on di table from Palace, but tori be say Zaha go prefer to stay for Europe.

Zaha also don attract interest from Paris Saint-Germain in recent days.

Marseille too dey cut eye for di African player.

Riyad Mahrez

Mahrez just win di treble wit Man City

Algeria player wey recently win di treble wit Manchester City fit dey on im way out of di club.

Early dis month, Al Ahli President Waleed Muaath bin travel to London to try to sign di winger.

Dis na afta di Saudi Arabian club bin miss out on Lionel Messi, wey dey set to join Inter Miami.

For 2018, Manchester City bin break dia club record to sign Mahrez from Leicester City for £60m.

Nicolas Pepe

Pepe bin join Arsenal from Lile for 2019 for £72m.

Arsenal no get plans to bring back dia club-record signing Nicolas Pepe to dia squad .

Di gist be say dem wan offload di Ivory Coast forward dis summer.

Pepe dey on loan to Ligue 1 club Nice but di loan deal no include option to buy am.

Di 28-year-old player bin join di North London club from Lile for 2019 for £72m.

But im dey struggle to establish imself for di club.