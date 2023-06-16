Olu Verheijen, Wale Edun, Nuhu Ribadu - Profile of Tinubu special advisers

16 June 2023, 10:00 WAT New Informate 14 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@oluverheijen/@benmurraybruce

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu on Thursday announce di appointment of eight special advisers wey go helep am achieve im plans for di kontri.

Di president appoint Dele Alake as im Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy and Yau Darazo as Special Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Tinubu also appoint Nuhu Ribadu as im Special Adviser on Security and Wale Edun as Special Adviser on Monetary Policies.

Di president appointed Olu Verheijen as Special Adviser on Energy and Zachaeus Adedeji as Special Adviser on Revenue.

Odas na John Uwajumogu (Special Adviser, Industry, Trade and Investment), and Salma Anas (Special Adviser, Health).

Dis na di profiles of di special advisers dem.

Dele Alake (Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy)

Dem born Dele for 1956 and e attend Christ School Ado Ekiti for im primary education.

Before e move to di popular Igobi college for im secondary school for Lagos and later University of Lagos wia e bag im first degree and Masters for 1978 and 1981 respectively.

E begin im working career for 1980 as senior sub editor for di Lagos State Broadcasting Corporation before moving to Concord Newspapers for 1985.

E continue with Concord Newspapers until im big break come wen Lagos govnor at di time Tinubu appoint am commissioner of information for 1999 post wey e hold until 2007.

Nuhu Ribadu (Special adviser, Security)

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@benmurraybruce Wetin we call dis foto, Nuhu Ribadu na former EFCC chairmo

Arguably di most popular among di appointees na Ribadu. Apart from serving as Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC oga from 2003-2007, e also contest to be Nigeria president for 2011.

Policeman by profession, dem born Ribadu for 1960 for Adamawa state and na dia e start im education until 1980 wen e get admission to study law for Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

EJ oin police few years afta e leave Law School and e serve for 18 years before e retire for 2007.

Ribabu also bin serve as Chairmo of Petroleum Revenue special task force under President Goodluck Jonathan.

Dr Salma Anas Ibrahim (Special Adviser, Health)

Dr Salma before her appointment be Director and Head of Hospital services for ministry of health.

Her record wey BBC News Pidgin obtain show say she bin work as consultant for di health ministry for 1999 wia dem deploy her to di HIV/AIDS programme.

Na she first create programme wey first tackle mother-child HIV transmission.

Dr Salma na pesin wey get plenty experience for health mata.

Wale Edun (Special adviser, monetary policies)

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@benmurraybruce Wetin we call dis foto, Wale Edun na former commissioner of finance for Lagos state

Anoda popular name among di appointees, na Wale Edun. E serve as commissioner of finance under govnor Tinubu between 1999-2007.

Born in 1962, Wale bag both im first and second degrees in Economics for United Kingdom first one with University of London and second with Sussex university.

Banker by profession, Wale work with Stanbic IBTC, Chase Merchant Bank and World Bank for Washington DC.

Olu Verheijen (Special adviser, Energy)

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@Oluverheijen Wetin we call dis foto, Olu Verheijen na expert for energy mata

Before her appointment, Madame Olu dey serve as Advisor for di Energy for Growth Hub and she get nearly 20 years experience for gas and new energy mata across Africa.

She bin also dey serve as Managing Director for Latimer Energy, one consulting firm wey advise clients on how to get value for di energy assets wey dem wan buy.

Olu na Harvard graduate afta she get her Bachelor of Arts from Long Island University and Masters in Public Policy from Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

Na she be Founder/CEO of BFA Foundation wey dey fund scholarship for women and other disadvantage groups.