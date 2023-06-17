Lhubiriha school attack: Rebels kill 25 pipo for Uganda secondary school

17 June 2023, 07:15 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Rebels wey dey linked to di Islamic State group don kill at least 25 pipo for one school inside western Uganda.

Anoda eight pipo dey in a critical condition afta di attack on Lhubiriha secondary school for Mpondwe.

Police say di attack wey happun on Friday dey carried out by di Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) - one Ugandan group wey dey based for di Democratic Republic of Congo.

Sojas dey pursue di group wey run towards Virunga National park for DRC, police add.

"So far, dem don recover 25 bodies from di school and transfer dem to Bwera Hospital", national police tok-tok pesin Fred Enaga tok inside statement on Saturday.

Dem burn one dormitory for di school and one food store wey dem loot during Friday night attack, e add.

Di attack on di school, wey dey located less dan two kilometres (1.25 miles) from Uganda border with DRC, na di first of dat kain attack on a Ugandan school for many years.

ADF rebels have been operating from inside the DRC for the past two decades.