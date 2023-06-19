New service chiefs profile: Tinubu retire old service chiefs, appoint new ones

19 June 2023, 19:42 WAT New Informate 20 minutes wey don pass

Nigeria President Bola Tinubu don approve di immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs, di Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba and di Comptroller-General of Customs, Hameed Ibrahim Ali.

Di Nigeria leader don appoint new pipo to replace dem wit immediate effect.

Di Director of Information, Willie Bassey announce dis informate on behalf of di Secretary to di Government of di Federation, George Akume.

For inside di statement, di Nigerian leader announce di appointment of Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as di National Security Adviser.

Oda officers wey e appoint include:

Maj. Gen. C.G Musa - Chief of Defence Staff

Maj. T. A Lagbaja - Chief of Army Staff

Rear Admiral E. A Ogalla - Chief of Naval Staff

AVM H.B Abubakar - Chief of Air Staff

DIG Kayode Egbetokun - Acting Inspector-General of Police

Maj. Gen. EPA Undiandeye - Chief of Defense Intelligence.

President Tinubu also approve di appointments of:

Col. Adebisi Onasanya - Brigade of Guards Commander

Lt. Col. Moshood Abiodun Yusuf - 7 Guards Battalion, Asokoro, Abuja

Lt. Col. Auwalu Baba Inuwa177 - Guards Battalion, Keffi, Nasarawa State

Lt. Col. Mohammed J. Abdulkarim - 102 Guards Battalion, Suleja, Niger

Lt. Col. Olumide A. Akingbesote - 176 Guards Battalion, Gwagwalada, Abuja

Similarly, di president don also approve di appointments of oda Military Officers for di Presidential Villa as follows:

Maj. Isa Farouk Audu - (N/14695) Commanding Officer State House Artillery

Capt. Kazeem Olalekan Sunmonu (N/16183) Second-in-Command, State House Artillery

Maj. Kamaru Koyejo Hamzat (N/14656) Commanding Officer, State House Military Intelligence

Maj. TS Adeola (N/12860) Commanding Officer, State House Armament

Lt. A. Aminu (N/18578) Second-in- Command, State House Armament

Di Nigeria leader also approve di appointments of two (2) additional Special Advisers, and two (2) Senior Assistants, namely:

Hadiza Bala Usman - Special Adviser, Policy Coordination

Hannatu Musa Musawa - Special Adviser, Culture and Entertainment Economy

Sen. Abdullahi Abubakar Gumel - Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (Senate)

Hon. (Barr) Olarewaju Kunle Ibrahim - Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives)

Finally, di president don approve di appointment of Adeniyi Bashir Adewale as di Ag. Comptroller General of Customs.

Di statement note say make di appointed Service Chiefs, di Inspector-General of Police and di Comptroller General of Customs act for dia positions, pending dia confirmation in accordance wit di Constitution of di Federal Republic of Nigeria.