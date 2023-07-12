Bola Tinubu ministerial list: Why Nigeria president never form complete cabinet?

Mukhtar Adamu Bawa

BBC Hausa

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Bola Tinubu/ facebook Wetin we call dis foto, President Bola Tinubu

Forty four days since im inauguration as di president of Africa largest economy, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu bin don dey run im goment without key ministers for im cabinet.

Nigerians dey eagerly wait to sabi di set of pipo wey go help di new president wit advice, coordination and policy direction of im "renewed hope agenda".

Dis long wait don cause make some fake list dey circulate for social media about di 'new minister'.

Tinubu predecessor Muhammadu Buhari bin take six months to inaugurate im ministerial cabinet.

For di middle of dis concern and worry, president Tinubu tok-tok pesin, Dele Alake dismiss di 'fake lists' wey dey circulate for social media for press briefing for di state house earlier dis week.

"No any truth for all of dis tins, na exclusive decision of di president to name im ministers," Alake declare.

Di National Assembly since don amend di constitution, wey mandate di president to name im cabinet within 60 days afta e take oath of office and transmit am to di lawmakers for confirmation.

Tok-tok from Nigerians no dey limited to di names wey dem tink say deserve to hit di list, but tok-tok about qualities and connections.

To compose cabinet for Nigeria na complicated balancing act. Di president must reason di need for ethnic and religious fairness. Competency and skills factor don dey supplemented wit di requirement to payback political allies.

Di president bin show some signs say e fit work wit opposition to form goment on top basis of national unity. Anoda important factor na need to make sure say each of di kontri 36 states dey represented.

One political Scientist for di University of Abuja, Dr Abubakar Kari for interview wit BBC tok say di list fit be one first big trial for President Tinubu and im All Progressive Congress party.

"E also be sign of di kind difficult and complex nature of di task, and di president fit dey seen to dey follow di footstep of im predecessor," Kari tok. According to am, if di delay kontinu, e fit affect di policy formulation and execution of Tinubu goment.

Tinubu vs former presidents

Many commentators don dey write for different platforms about di time wey e bin take di former presidents for Nigeria to appoint new ministers. According to one online tori pipo, Di Cable - former president Olusegun Obasanjo bin form im cabinet di earliest wen we compare am to oda presidents since democracy return to Nigeria for 1999.

Muhammadu Buhari 2015 - 2023

Di immediate past president, Muhammadu Buhari bin take like six months to form im cabinet during im first tenure for 2015. Though e bin take shorter period for im second term for 2019 to re-appoint most of di ministers wey bin serve for im first four years. Pipo bin start to call am "Baba Go-slow" for im prolong consideration bifo e take decisions or make appointments.

Good luck Jonathan 2010 - 2015

President Good luck Jonathan wey bin serve between 2010 and 2015 present im cabinet list to di national assembly about 30 days afta im swear-in to office for 2011.

Umar Musa 'Yar'adua 2007 - 2010

Alhaji Amaru Musa 'Yar'adua bin take longer time compare to im predecessor to form im ministerial cabinet. Records show say e submit im nominees to legislature 59 days afta e don take oath of office for 2007.

Olusegun Obasanjo 1999- 2007

President Olusegun Obasanjo bin show to be di record-breaker for im category as e dey able to name im ministers just six days aft aim inauguration for May 29, 1999. But e bin take am little longer (19 more days) to compose appoint set of cabinet during im second term.

Who dey qualified to be minister for Nigeria?

Nigerian constitutional lawyer wey speak wit di BBC, Jiti Ogunye explain say di President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria na di Chief Executive and e dey empowered to select di ministers wey go serve wit am for di Federal Executive branch.

He however point at section 147 of di constitution of Nigeria wey give di power but also constrain dis power for sub-section wey give di requirements and qualifications to be minister.

"Section 147 sub-section 5 tok say: "No person gaz dey appointed minister unless e dey qualified for election as member of National Assembly particularly di House of Representatives."

Wetin be di Qualifications and Disqualifications?

Di pesin gatz be citizen of Nigeria.

Di pesin suppose don clock 30.

Academic qualification na School Certificate or sometin wey dey equivalent just like di office of di President.

Di pesin gatz be member of one political party and di party gatz sponsor am.

For di disqualification, Ogunye tok say di appointee "no suppose dey bankrupt, no suppose dey serve imprisonment (and if na ex-convict, e gaz be ova 10 years), e no suppose be lunatic, e no suppose be public servant (except di pesin don resign three months before di appointment)."

E also tok say generally, di constitution tok say di President gaz appoint at least one minister from each state wey go be indigene of dat state according to section 147 sub-section 3.