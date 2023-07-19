Bola Tinubu ministerial list: Who go be Nigeria minister of petroleum as Godswill Akpabio ready to reveal cabinet members

Who go be Nigeria next Minister Of Petroleum?

Time don reach for Nigerians to sabi who dia minsters go be for di next four years.

Senate president Godswill Akpabio dey expected to read out di names of ministers on Wednesday 19 July.

But one of di Ministerial position wey many dey wait to sabi na dat of petroleum.

Dis na sake of say ministry of petroleum na one ogbonge office wey dey determine plenti tins for kontri economy.

Since president Bola Tinubu enter office for 29 May, 2023 plenti tok-tok don dey surround Nigeria oil industry.

Tinubu for im first presidential speech bin announce say fuel subsidy no dey again.

Di announcement meet Nigerians wit plenti kwesions as dem no sure how e go be.

Petrol price na major tin wey dey determine di economy for many kontris especially for Africa largest economy.

Wetin neva clear na whether president Tinubu go announce imself as di petroleum minster like some former presidents - Tinubu get experience for di oil sector.

E fit do like General Abdusalami Abubakar, President Olusegun Obasanjo, and President Muhammadu Buhari wey bin function as petroleum minsters wen dem dey power.

Or make e appoint anoda pesin to dey in charge di way former president Goodluck Jonathan do.

However im do am, anybody wey later show as di petroleum minister get plenti work to do.

Di reason na sake of how di Industry don become over di years: refineries wey no dey work, fuel subsidy gbege, crude oil theft, illegal refineries, among odas.

Di Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources na part of ministries wey dey incharge of petroleum resources and dia activities for Nigeria.

Anybodi wey siddon for position of minister go be di one wey go dey direct di affairs of di ministry.

Im work na to make sure di environment dey good to improve di Oil and Gas value chain.

E mean say dem go try use modern technology, industry, best practices and odas to achieve di aim.

Petroleum minster work

Under di Petroleum Act, di powers of di minister of petroleum resources reach all parts of di industry.

Di minister fit regulate policy and determine di commercial value of di kontri oil.

Start and formulate board policies and programmes to develop di Petroleum sector -Oil and Gas.

All policies matters wey concern marketing of crude oil, natural gas, Petroleum products and dia derivatives

All adjustment for policies for di oil and gas sub-sectors of of energy sector of di economy.

Di minister go also formulate policies wey go brinh private industry investment and also make dem participate for di oil and gas sectors.

To make goment joint venture interests for di Petroleum sector so dem go fit use di economic benefits of di oil and gas resources wella.

Na di minster go dey incharge of licensing of all Petroleum and gas operations and activities.

E also dey incharge of Policy matters wey relate to research and development for Petroleum and Gas sectors.

Di minister go also monitor matter of Crude Oil , OPEC , Nigerian Gas Company, Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, Department of Petroleum Resources and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company.

Im go also dey Coordinate and supervise international affairs wey dey affect di Oil and Gas Sector.

Agencies wey dey under di minister of petroleum

E get seven agencies under di di Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) now as the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURC).

Petroleum Training Institute (PTI).

Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) .

Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA) .

Nigerian Content Development Management Board (NCDMB)

Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Past ministers of petroleum in Nigeria

Deziani Alison-Madueke, be Minister of Petroleum Resources for Nigeria wen her principal Former president Goodluck Jonathan dey office.

Madueke be di first female President of OPEC, She dey elected for di 166th OPEC Ordinary meeting for Vienna for 27 November 2014.

As Minister of Petroleum Resources, Alison-Madueke bin promise to transform Nigeria oil and gas industry so everibodi go fit benefit.

Alison-Madueke bin introduce gomment plan to remove state subsidies for fuel prices- she say e dey cause too much spending for goment.

Di idea bin no go down well wit Nigerians as e later cause one serious protest.

Afta she commot for office, Alison-Madueke later face corruption accuse from authorities for Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari, During di time of former President Muhammadu Buhari, e bin make imself di minister of petroleum

Oga Buhari during im first tenure bin appoint Dr Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu as Minister of State and Petroleum Resources for November 2015.

Kachikwu bin also serve as chief executive of NNPC Muhammadu Buhari.

Kachikwu replacement na Timipre Sylva wey bin take over di oil Minister portfolio for August 2019 for Buhari second term.

During his time as minister, Nigeria oil output bin fall to im lowest inside plenti years. Dis na sake of crude theft and pipeline vandalism, according to goment.