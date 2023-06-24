What is happening in Russia: Why Putin wan punish Wagner group boss wey im accuse of 'mutiny'

Paul Kirby

BBC News

24 June 2023, 10:55 WAT New Informate 54 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Dis na important moment for Russia 16-month full-scale war for Ukraine and potentially a challenge to Vladimir Putin grip on power.

Russian leader don accuse Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin of treason, e say im dey go armed rebellion and e call di move as "a stab for back of our country".

One of Russia most important figures, Prigozhin say im no dey plan " a military coup but na march for justice".

Wetin dey happun for Russia?

For months Prigozhin don play vital role for Russia military campaign for Ukraine, na im dey recruit thousands to im Wagner mercenary group, especially from Russian prison.

Im get dis long beef wit di way di military chiefs dey run di war, but dat now don enta anoda level.

Wagner forces don cross from occupied eastern Ukraine to di big southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, and dem claim say dem don take control of dia military facilities.

President Putin say di situation dey difficult but im promise to do eviritin to defend Russia.

Dis na coup?

All tok of military coup no dey proper, na so Prigozhin claim.

But wetin wey start as I no go gree ova military failure to supply im mercenaries wit sufficient kit and ammunition now don spill ova into one direct challenge to di two men wey dey in charge of prosecuting di war - Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and armed forces chief Valery Gerasimov.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, File pic of Yevgeny Prigozhin wit mercenaries for Ukraine

So far dis no be coup, as no attempt dey to seize power from di goment. But na attempt to bring down Russia top military men and therefore na challenge to di president authority.

Di whole Moscow region dey on alert under wetin dem call "counter-terrorist operation regime" and dem don cancel major events.

"We get about 25,000 of us," Prigozhin claim. "Everybody want, join us." Dat dey enough to threaten di president but na challenge to di military leadership.

Tori be say as e move im forces across di border to Rostov, e look like say im don surround di military HQ from wia di war dey happun, and im claim say both di minister and chief of staff don run.

How dis tin happun

Prigozhin na close ally of President Putin and im don shine under am, first as a wealthy businessman and den as a mercenary chief.

Im Wagner fighters don died in big numbers for di bitter campaign to seize Bakhmut for eastern Ukraine, wey don last for months without achieving anytin. Prigozhin blame di military top men for shell shortages, wit im graphic videos and social media rants e expose di failings and di weakness of Russia military in Ukraine.

Im never directly target im anger for di president, but im sarcastic references to "happy grandfather" many see as indirect criticism. Last month im ask how Russia fit win if e turn out say "dis grandfather na a complete arsehole".

Wia dis foto come from, Concord Press Service Wetin we call dis foto, Prigozhin direct series of rants to di top military men

Then, for one long outburst for June 23 im tell Russians say di whole justification for diar war na lie and na just an excuse for "one small group of scumbags" to promote themselves and deceive di public and president.

Events don move very quick since den

Prigozhin accuse di military of staging one deadly attack on im men for Ukraine, but di military don deny am and im fail to produce di kind of evidence wey im dey often bring out.

Late on Friday im announce say im "march for justice" dey go on. Im force of 25,000 go just be a "tactical reserve" and di whole of di army and di whole kontri go be dia strategic reserve.

Gen Sergei Surovikin, deputy commander of forces for Ukraine, don beg am to step back and submit to President Putin authority.

But by morning Prigozhin men don already reach Rostov: "We dey inside di [military] headquarters."

Na serious moment for Putin and Russia

Dis no be direct challenge to Russia war for Ukraine or di president leadership. But e dey serious, for di Russian leader to give a five-minute televised address.

Prigozhin don vow not just to set up camp for Rostov, but to head towards Moscow if im dem no meet im military demands.

Up until now na only di military im dey fight wit for increased weapons supplies, now im don take on di leadership itself.

Prigozhin get public support for Russia and, even if dis im challenge fall apart, dis na di very least a moment of crisis for di military wey dey rely on im mercenaries for Ukraine.

But dis na also important moment for Putin leadership and a wake-up call for Russians. Edey too early to know how e go end.

Who be Prigozhin

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Oga Putin trust Prigozhin so tey e invite am to celebrate im birthday on New Island for 2003.

E don become one ogbonge player for Russia full-scale invasion of Ukraine, e dey charge of a private army of mercenaries - di group name na Wagner Group - leading di Russian onslaught in key areas of di war.

Na from Vladimir Putin home city of St Petersburg e be from.

Dem sama am im first criminal conviction for 1979, wen e bin dey just 18, and get a suspended two-and-a-half year sentence for theft. Two years later, dem sentence am to 13 years for jail for robbery and theft, nine of which e bin serve behind bars.

After e don spend some time for prison for theft, Prigozhin set up one chain of stalls wey dey sell hot dogs for St Petersburg. Business boom well-well and within a few years, for di lawless 1990s, Prigozhin dey able to open expensive restaurants for di city.

Later, dem contract Prigozhin catering company Concord to supply food to the Kremlin, wey earn am di nickname "Putin chef".

Oga Putin trust Prigozhin so tey e invite am to celebrate im birthday on New Island for 2003.

After years of denying say Wagner even exist, on 27 July 2022 Kremlin-controlled media suddenly admit say e dey fight for eastern Ukraine.

Prigozhin also start posting videos on social media - ones wey e apparently film occupied parts of Ukraine - wia e bin dey boast of Wagner's exploits dia.

Wetin be di Wagner group

Di Wagner Group (aka PMC Wagner) describes itself as one "private military company".

E first dey identified for 2014, when e bin dey support pro-Russian separatist forces for eastern Ukraine.

Since den, e don grow considerably.