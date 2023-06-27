Sierra Leone election 2023 winner: Julius Madaa Bio declared winner of presidential poll by ECSL

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Sierra Leone President Julius Madaa Bio don dey declared winner of di kontri presidential election to lead for a second term.

Di Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone, ECSL, announce say Bio win wit 56.17% of di votes cast.

Di presidential election happun on 24 June, 2023 before dem announce di result today.

Di winner of di election suppose secure 55% of di valid votes cast, otherwise run-off go dey between di top two candidates two weeks afta di announcement of di results.

13 candidates bin contest for di presidential seat, including di incumbent president, Julius Maada Bio, wey wan go for second term in office.

Meanwhile di European Union observers bin criticise di electoral commission for a lack of transparency, and note say incidents of violence happun for some regions during di vote on Saturday.

Di opposition All Peoples' Congress, APC, bin complain about di conduct of di election and di electoral commission.

On Sunday, Mr Kamara say dem fire live ammunition inside im party headquarters as e bin dey hold news conference. Reports say dem dey fear for di life of one woman wey wound.

Mr Kamara also allege ballot stuffing and voter suppression for some parts of di kontri.

While supporters of both main parties don dey accused say dem attack opponents.

Accusations of election irregularities were also being thrown on Saturday, after Mr Kamara alleged ballot stuffing and voter suppression in some parts of the country.

However, di electoral body bin insist inside press conference, say dem get mechanisms in place to ensure a fair vote.

Reports say Saturday vote witness a high turnout, with voters wey tell BBC say di process dey smooth despite say polling stations open hours late for many areas.

Di election happun as di kontri dey face a troubled economy, di rising cost of living, and concerns about national unity.

Di voters go to di polls to choosing a president, MPs and councillors for di West African kontri fifth election since di civil war end for 2002.