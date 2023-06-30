Mali: Why dem tell United Nations (UN) peacekeepers to comot from Mali

By Jeremy Howell

BBC News

45 minutes wey don pass

Mali don tell di UN make dem carry dia 12,000 peacemakers comot afta 10 years wey dem dey fight Islamist militants for di kontri.

Last year France comot dia forces afta military leaders seize control of Mali and carry mercenaries from Russia Wagner group come.

Why UN bin send peacekeeping force go Mali?

For 2013, di UN launch mission afta separatist rebels and Islamist fighters collabo and seize northern Mali. Dem bin hope to start separate kontri.

Di UN peacekeepers come afta 5,000 French soldiers bin enta to try quench di tension.

Islamist militants wey don kill plenti thousand pipo and force tens of thousand comot dia house still tanda.

Even though di UN force work plenti as to protect civilians and reduce di jihadist threat, dia work no include to dey find fight wit di militants.

Wetin we call dis foto, IS and al-Qaeda's JNIM both dey active for di Sahel region wia dem compete for power

For Mali and across di region, attacks dey carried out by di Islamic State for di Greater Sahara and and one al-Qaeda type group wey dem dey call Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin.

Anoda jihadist group, Ansaroul Islam, dey active for Burkina Faso, and Boko Haram dey active for kontris wey dey around Lake Chad.

Di UN mission don dey successful?

Even wit UN peacekeepers and French sojas wey lead counter terror operations, di number of terror attack for Mali don dey rise as well as di number of Malians wey dey join di insurgent groups.

Ova di last 10 years, e pass 300 UN peacekeepers wey dem don kill. And dem call am di deadliest peacekeeping mission for di world.

Russia and China don yab di mission for UN and kontris like UK and Sweden no gree to give sojas.

Last year, French President Emmanuel Macron say im go comot French forces.

E bin dey vex say di military leaders wey seize power for 2021 bin delay plans to hold democratic elections. Dem bin also bring di Russian mercenary Wagner group make dem deliver about 1,000 fighters to provide security.

As at now, e neva clear weda di recent coup attempt by Wagner fighters for Russia go affect dia operations for Mali.

Why Mali want make UN peacekeepers comot?

UN mandate for Mali go expire for 30 June.

UN Secretary General, António Guterres, don recommend make dem kontinu to dey Mali for anoda year.

But, Mali Foreign Minister, Abdoulaye Diop, reject am say di UN force don fail to respond well to security wahala.

UN commanders don complain say Mali goment dey usually chook head for dia operations.

Oga Diop also accuse di UN mission say dem "make serious accuse wey fit spoil peace, reconciliation and unity for Mali".

For May, di UN bring out report wey say for anti-jihadist operation for central Mali for March 2022, Malian army and foreign mercenaries kill 500 civilians.

For 30 June, di UN Security Council go vote on how dem go comot peacekeepers.