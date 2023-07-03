Presidential Election Petition Court update: Wetin to expect as Tinubu, APC and Inec open dia defence

Tamara Ebiwei

BBC News Pidgin, Abuja

3 July 2023, 10:29 WAT New Informate one minute wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/officialABAT

Di Presidential Election Petition Court wey dey seat for Appeal Court, Abuja go resume session on Monday 3 July, 2023.

Dis na afta dem go on break on 30 June, 2023 wen di petitioners, Peter Obi of Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of di Peoples Democratic Party finish dia case.

Di court dey hear di petition wey Peter Obi of Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of di Peoples Democratic Party carry come.

Dem dey contest di victory of President Bola Tinubu for di 25 February Presidential Election.

Dem dey also allege say Inec do mago-mago for di 25 February Presidential Election.

Di court with di five panel of Judges accept evidences and hear witnesses from di petitioners during the hearing period of three weeks.

Wetin go happun today?

Today di Presidential Election Petition Court go start to hear di defence of di respondents.

Di respondents na di Independent National Commission (INEC), di All Progressives Congress, (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

Inec say dem need three days to bring dia own witnesses to prove dia case say dem no do mago-mago for di presidential election and dem no make mistake to announce Bola Tinubu as winner.

INEC VS Labour Party as e waka today

Wetin we call dis foto, Labour Party Vice Presidential candidate Datti Baba-Ahmed siddon for court on Tuesday wit oda pipo

Inec begin dia defence on Monday and counsel to Inec, Abubakar Mahmood tell di panel of Judges say dem go bring three witnesses one for each day.

Im also inform di court say di witness wey suppose come on Monday get emergency family problem.

Im beg court to adjourn am till on Tuesday 4 July 2023.

"My Lords we get three witnesses but di one wey suppose come today just call. me say im get emergency domestic issues so im no go fit come.

I pray di court to adjourn dis mata till tomorrow," e tok.

All di oda respondents agree to di plea and court adjourn di hearing to continue on Tuesday.

Lead counsel to Labour Party, Livy Uzoukwu tell court say "Inec no ready for di defence and im dey surprised say dem no let dem know about dis development".

Meanwhile, di case between Inec and Atiku Abubakar of di Peoples Democratic Party go start by 2pm Tuesday.

More pictures from court on Tuesday

Wetin we call dis foto, Lawyers exchange pleasantries for court