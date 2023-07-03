Jamb Login: Latest on di controversy over who score highest for 2023 Jamb exam - Anambra goment intervene

49 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @Charles Soludo/Twitter @JAMB/Facebook

Anambra state goment for South-east Nigeria don set up panel of inquiry to torchlight di controversy wey surround di case of di highest scorer for di 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).Di Commissioner for Education Commissioner, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh wey give dis informate say security agents dey investigate di allegation of fake result wey di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) sama against Ejikeme Mmesoma, one Anglican Girls Secondary School student wey claim say she score di highest mark for di 2023 UTME.Di Anambra state goment bin celebrate Ejikeme Mmesoma afta her tori go viral say she score 362 for JAMB. Di goment for inside statement say "Dis result don show di investment and priority wey di administration of govnor Chukwuma Charles Soludo put on di education sector for di state."Anambra state don once again demonstrate dia pride of place as di cradle of academic excellence for di kontri." Di statement add.But wit di recent controversy wey surround di mata, di state goment say dem regret di development and e dey very embarrassing, as e dey come for di time wen di Soludo led administration dey try get education right for di state.

pipo bin hail Mmesoma afta her announcement as di highest UTME scorer, wey even make her receive scholarship from Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing.

E no tey before di Nigeria examination joinbody, di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (Jamb) burst her bubble as dem claim say di result na fake.

JAMB on Sunday tok say dem discover say some students dey use some kain mago-mago way to change dia results.

Di Board say di students change dia score from di original result wey dem get for di exam.

Di most pathetic of dem all na one case wey di candidate claim to don score 362 for di 2023 UTME, Jamb tok for one statement dem release on Sunday.

Jamb say di candidate allegedly use her inflated result collect scholarship from one business man wey worth three million naira ($2000).

Wetin Anambra state goment tok

Anambra state goment say dem go set up panel to chook eye into di controversy wey sorround di case.

For inside statement from di Ministry of Education wey di tok-tok pesin Nnaemeka Egwuonwu issue, say security agents dey investigate di accuse of fake result levelled against Ejikeme Mmesoma, wey social media bin carry say na she get di highest score for di exams.

Di statement add say meanwhile, goment go continue to celebrate celebrate Nkechinyere Umeh, wey JAMB declare say na get di highest score wit a cumulative mark of 360 for di 2023 UTME,

Di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) bin tok say one candidate Ejikeme Mmesoma (Joy) wey pipo bin earlier celebrate say get di highest mark for di 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) bin falsify her result.

According to JAMB, Mmesoma actual score for di test na 249, no be di 362 wey she claim say she score.

Jamb say dem discover di mago-mago wen officials of di Anambra state goment call dem to verify weda true-true one of di candidates get di score wey e claim. Di Anambra goment bin dey plan to also honour am.

"Na dat time di board reveal say di candidate original score na 249 and not di 362 e claim.

"E bin don manipulate im UTME result to deceive di public to fraudulently and obtain scholarships and oda recognitions."

Jamb say dis follow for wetin make dem discover anoda fraudulent candidate for Kaduna wey claim to don score a 380 aggregate score for di last UTME.

"Im ethnic group bin even take up di issue, requesting make we give am special recognition, only for di board to disappoint dem wit di incontestable fact say Atung no even buy di 2023 Jamb form, not to talk of sitting di examination."

Who be di highest 2023 UTME scorer?

According to di Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), di overall best student for di 2023 UTME na Umeh Nkechinyere wit registration number 202330325356GA.

Nkechineye na indigene of Anambra state and she score 360 points.

Anambra state goment say dem go celebrate Nkechinyere Umeh afta JAMB declare her as di highest scorer.

Innoson Motors react to controversyInnoson Vehicles Manufacturing (IVM) company tok say dem go withdraw di scholarship dem give Ejikeme Mmesoma if dem discover say true-true she fake her UTME result.Di company Head Corporate Communications, Cornel OIsigwe for im Twitter account tok say dem go carry out dia own independent investigation on di issue of manipulation of result.