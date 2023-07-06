Transfer news: Andre Onana, Dybala, Caicedo, Chelsea, Arsenal & all di Thursday rumours

21 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Tottenham don make England forward Harry Kane, 29, an offer to remain wit di club wey go increase im current £200,000-a-week salary. (Guardian)

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel bin meet wit Kane to discuss a potential move, dat meeting vex Spurs chairman Daniel Levy well-well. (Bild - in German)

AC Milan don make an improved bid of £18.9m for Chelsea and United States winger Christian Pulisic, 24. (Mail)

Inter Milan don reject one bid of £39m bid by Manchester United for Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 27, but toks still dey go on. (Guardian)

Chelsea dey prepare an offer worth £85m for Brighton 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Diego Arcos, via Football.London)

Arsenal don agree a £38.5m deal wit Ajax for 22-year-old Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber. (Standard)

Di Gunners go take dia summer spending to about £200m afta dem agree deals for Timber and West Ham 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice. (Telegraph)

Newcastle dey lead di race for Leicester City England midfielder Harvey Barnes, 25, while Aston Villa, Tottenham and West Ham also dey interested. (Guardian)

Chelsea don open toks wit di representatives of Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 29, ova a move from Roma. (Pedro Almeida, via Express)

Di Blues also dey interested in Southampton Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United new signing Mason Mount, 24, bin reject £200k-a-week offer by Chelsea to try keep di England midfielder at Stamford Bridge for February. (Athletic - subscription required)

Aston Villa and Everton dey among di Premier League teams wey dey keen on 19-year-old Leeds United and Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto. (Football Insider)

Liverpool still dey interested for 20-year-old English defender Levi Colwill, wey Chelsea want to keep. (Football London)

Di Reds centre-back targets also include Sporting Lisbon Portugal defender Goncalo Inacio, 21, and Wolfsburg Netherlands defender Micky van de Ven, 22. (Football Insider)

Arsenal don confam say Ethan Nwaneri go stay wit di club, despite attempts from Chelsea to poach di English midfielder, 16, and interest from Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min)

Although Nwaneri don sign a new scholarship deal, Arsenal dey set to face a fight to keep am next March, wen e turn 17 and dey able to sign im first professional contract. (Mirror)

DC United manager Wayne Rooney wan keep on-loan English midfielder Lewis O'Brien from Nottingham Forest, although Sheffield United also dey interested in signing di 24-year-old. (Mirror)

Inter Miami dey focused on trying to make Eden Hazard dia latest big-name signing, di former Belgium forward, 32, na free agent afta im leave Real Madrid. (Relevo - in Portuguese)