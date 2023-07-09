Tinubu na ECOWAS new chairman

9 July 2023

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@OfficialABAT

President Bola Tinubu don emerge di Chairman of Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Dem announce Tinubu new role for di 63rd Ordinary Session of ECOWAS wey take place for Guinea Bissau.

Tinubu dey succeed President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau as ECOWAS chair.

Di summit, wey open on Sunday July 9, 2023, na di first international engagement of di president within di African continent since e assume office on May 29, 2023.

According to Dele Alake, wey be Special Adviser (Special Duties, Communications and Strategy) to President Tinubu, di 16 regional leaders dey expected to address matas on pressing sub-regional issues including report of di 50th Ordinary Session of di Mediation and Security Council (MSC) wey cover security challenges wey member kontries dey face, report of di 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on di financial situation of di body and di implementation of di African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).