China: 11 die as roof collapse ontop girl volleyball team

By Kelly Ng

BBC News

26 minutes wey don pass

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch: Dem find coach alive for China school gym collapse

Eleven pipo don die afta di roof of one school gymnasium for north-east China collapse while di girls volleyball team bin dey use am according to state media reports.

Many of di victims be children, eyewitnesses tell local media, although e never dey officially confirmed yet.

Parents don go di nearby hospital to get updates.

Only eight of di19 pipo wey bin dey inside di gym for di industrial province of Heilongjiang survive.

Investigation find say, dem bin illegally place perlite - wey be a form of volcanic glass, ontop di roof wey soak up rain water, wey cause di collapse at 15:00 local time (07:00 GMT).

Di coach of di middle school girls' volleyball team bin dey call out di students names as rescue teams bin dey go through di remains for Qiqihar city, China National Radio bin report.

Parents question school officials, say proper communication on di rescue effort wey stretch until Monday morning no dey.

"Dem tell me say my daughter don go but we never see di child. All di children face dey covered with mud and blood wen dem send dem go hospital. I beg, please make I identify di child. What if, no be my child?" one man tok inside video wey pipo share ontop social media.

"Wetin [di authorities] bin dey do four, five, or even six hours afta dem send di children to hospital? ... Doctors no dey communicate with us about how di rescue dey go.

"We get elderly pipo for house, we need to [help dem] be mentally prepared. Doctors, police officers and oda government officials dey here. But we never hear anything from you," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Chinese local media Wetin we call dis foto, Poor safety standards and poor enforcement don make industrial accidents common for China

Construction accidents dey common for China and dem don blame am on poor safety standards and poor enforcement.

For June, explosion for one barbecue restaurant for north-west China kill at least 31 pipo. Investigation find say restaurant employee bin dey replace broken valve ontop liquefied gas tank wen di blast happun.