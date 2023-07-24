China: 11 die as roof collapse ontop girl volleyball team
- By Kelly Ng
- BBC News
Eleven pipo don die afta di roof of one school gymnasium for north-east China collapse while di girls volleyball team bin dey use am according to state media reports.
Many of di victims be children, eyewitnesses tell local media, although e never dey officially confirmed yet.
Parents don go di nearby hospital to get updates.
Only eight of di19 pipo wey bin dey inside di gym for di industrial province of Heilongjiang survive.
Investigation find say, dem bin illegally place perlite - wey be a form of volcanic glass, ontop di roof wey soak up rain water, wey cause di collapse at 15:00 local time (07:00 GMT).
Di coach of di middle school girls' volleyball team bin dey call out di students names as rescue teams bin dey go through di remains for Qiqihar city, China National Radio bin report.
Parents question school officials, say proper communication on di rescue effort wey stretch until Monday morning no dey.
"Dem tell me say my daughter don go but we never see di child. All di children face dey covered with mud and blood wen dem send dem go hospital. I beg, please make I identify di child. What if, no be my child?" one man tok inside video wey pipo share ontop social media.
"Wetin [di authorities] bin dey do four, five, or even six hours afta dem send di children to hospital? ... Doctors no dey communicate with us about how di rescue dey go.
"We get elderly pipo for house, we need to [help dem] be mentally prepared. Doctors, police officers and oda government officials dey here. But we never hear anything from you," e tok.
Construction accidents dey common for China and dem don blame am on poor safety standards and poor enforcement.
For June, explosion for one barbecue restaurant for north-west China kill at least 31 pipo. Investigation find say restaurant employee bin dey replace broken valve ontop liquefied gas tank wen di blast happun.
For April, fire for Beijing hospital kill 29 pipo and lead some desperate survivors to run by jumping out of di windows.