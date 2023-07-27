Ministerial list: Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi, Alake and odas make Tinubu list

27 July 2023, 13:30 WAT New Informate 25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi/Facebook

Afta a long wait di Nigerian Senate don read out di ministerial nominees for di list wey President Bola Tinubu send to dem for screening and confirmation.

So far, former Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike, former Ebonyi state Govnor David Umahi, former Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai and Dele Alake make di list so far.

Tinubu present name of 28 ministerial nominees wey go work for im cabinet to run activities of di kontri.

Di upper chamber of di National Assembly make di announcement afta Femi Gbajabialmila, di Chief of Staff of President Tinubu present di list of ministerial nominees to di senate president.

Di Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announce di ministerial nominees for di Senate Plenary of 27 July, just one day to di deadline, 28 July, wey di Nigeria Constitution give di president.

Di list wey President Bola Ahmed Tinubu present no state di states wey di nominees from come.

Some of di popular names for di list na Nasiru el-Rufai former Kaduna state govnor, David Umahi former Ebonyi state govnor, former Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike and Dele Alake wey be President Tinubu Special Adviser Special Duties, Communications and Strategy.

At least, each state of di Federal Republic of Nigeria go get one minister wey go dey di president cabinet.

Ministerial nominees list

Abubakar Momoh

Amb Yusuf Maitama Sule

Arc Ahmad Dangiwa

Barr Hannatu Musawa

Chief Uche Nnaji

Dr Beta Edu

Dr Doris Uzoka

David Umahi

Ezenwo Nyesom Wike

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

Nasir El-Rufai

Ekperipe Ekpo

Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha

Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Hon. Stella Okotete

Hon. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

Bello Mohammed Goronyo

Dele Alake

Lateef Fagbemi Kwara

Mohammed Idris

Olawale Edun

Waheed Adebayo Adelabu

Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

Prof. Ali Pate

Prof. Joseph

Sen. Abubakar Kyari

John Enoh

Sani Abubakar Sani Danladi

Who dey qualified to be minister for Nigeria?

Nigerian constitutional lawyer wey speak wit di BBC, Jiti Ogunye explain say di president of di Federal Republic of Nigeria na di Chief Executive and e dey empowered to select di ministers wey go serve wit am for di Federal Executive branch.

He however point at section 147 of di constitution of Nigeria wey give di power but also constrain dis power for sub-section wey give di requirements and qualifications to be minister."Section 147 sub-section 5 tok say: "No person suppose dey appointed minister unless e dey qualified for election as member of National Assembly particularly di House of Representatives."