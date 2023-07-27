Ministerial list: Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi, Alake and odas make Tinubu list
Afta a long wait di Nigerian Senate don read out di ministerial nominees for di list wey President Bola Tinubu send to dem for screening and confirmation.
So far, former Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike, former Ebonyi state Govnor David Umahi, former Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai and Dele Alake make di list so far.
Tinubu present name of 28 ministerial nominees wey go work for im cabinet to run activities of di kontri.
Di upper chamber of di National Assembly make di announcement afta Femi Gbajabialmila, di Chief of Staff of President Tinubu present di list of ministerial nominees to di senate president.
Di Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announce di ministerial nominees for di Senate Plenary of 27 July, just one day to di deadline, 28 July, wey di Nigeria Constitution give di president.
Di list wey President Bola Ahmed Tinubu present no state di states wey di nominees from come.
Some of di popular names for di list na Nasiru el-Rufai former Kaduna state govnor, David Umahi former Ebonyi state govnor, former Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike and Dele Alake wey be President Tinubu Special Adviser Special Duties, Communications and Strategy.
At least, each state of di Federal Republic of Nigeria go get one minister wey go dey di president cabinet.
Ministerial nominees list
- Abubakar Momoh
- Amb Yusuf Maitama Sule
- Arc Ahmad Dangiwa
- Barr Hannatu Musawa
- Chief Uche Nnaji
- Dr Beta Edu
- Dr Doris Uzoka
- David Umahi
- Ezenwo Nyesom Wike
- Mohammed Badaru Abubakar
- Nasir El-Rufai
- Ekperipe Ekpo
- Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha
- Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
- Hon. Stella Okotete
- Hon. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye
- Bello Mohammed Goronyo
- Dele Alake
- Lateef Fagbemi Kwara
- Mohammed Idris
- Olawale Edun
- Waheed Adebayo Adelabu
- Mrs Iman Suleiman Ibrahim
- Prof. Ali Pate
- Prof. Joseph
- Sen. Abubakar Kyari
- John Enoh
- Sani Abubakar Sani Danladi
Who dey qualified to be minister for Nigeria?
Nigerian constitutional lawyer wey speak wit di BBC, Jiti Ogunye explain say di president of di Federal Republic of Nigeria na di Chief Executive and e dey empowered to select di ministers wey go serve wit am for di Federal Executive branch.
He however point at section 147 of di constitution of Nigeria wey give di power but also constrain dis power for sub-section wey give di requirements and qualifications to be minister."Section 147 sub-section 5 tok say: "No person suppose dey appointed minister unless e dey qualified for election as member of National Assembly particularly di House of Representatives."
Our eye still dey dis tori. Refresh to ge more as e dey come.