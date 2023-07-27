Niger coup: Video of how soldiers declare coup on national TV

By Laurence Peter

BBC News

7 minutes wey don pass

Soldiers for di West African kontri of Niger don announce coup on national TV.

Dem tok say dem don dissolve di constitution, suspend all institutions and close di nation borders.

Troops from di presidential guard since early Wednesday hold Niger President Mohamed Bazoum.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken bin promise am Washington "support wey no dey shake".

Oga Bazoum na key Western ally for di fight against Islamist militancy for West Africa.

Two neighbouring kontris, Mali and Burkina Faso, don experience coups wey jihadist uprising for recent years bin trigger.

For both kontris, di new military leaders don fall out wit France, di former colonial power, wey also formerly rule Niger.

For di TV announcement on Wednesday, Col Maj Amadou Abdramane, alongside nine oda uniformed soldiers behind am tok: "We, di defence and security forces... don decide to put an end to di regime you know.

"Dis dey follow di continuing deterioration of di security situation, and poor economic and social governance."

E also tok say all di kontri institution don dey suspended and all di heads of di ministries go take care of day-to-day business.

"We ask all external partners make dem no chook mouth," e go on. "Land and air borders don dey closed until di situation don dey stabilised."

E add say night curfew go take effect from 22:00 until 05:00 local time until further notice.

Col Maj Abdramane say di soldiers bin dey act for di National Council for di Safeguard of di Homeland (CNSP).

Afta di soldiers TV announcement, Oga Blinken call for di release of President Bazoum.

E tell one news conference for New Zealand say, "wetin e clearly constitute na effort to seize power by force and to disrupt di constitution".

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, President Bazoum detention condition remain unclear (2022 foto)

For neighbouring Mali, heavily armed Russian Wagner mercenaries dey help di military regime to fight jihadist insurgents. Niger unrest dey come on top of existing Western anxiety about Wagner operations and di Sahel region instability.

President Vladimir Putin, wey dey ginger to expand Russian influence for Africa, dey host African leaders for St Petersburg on Thursday.

Di West African economic bloc Ecowas tok say dem "condemn in di strongest terms di attempt to seize power by force" for Niger.

On behalf of Ecowas, Benin President Patrice Talon don arrive for di capital Niamey on mediation mission.

Oga Talon tok say "all means" go dey used, if necessary to restore constitutional order for Niger, "but di ideal go be make dem do everitin in peace and harmony."

Earlier on Wednesday, crowds for Niamey enta di streets in support of Oga Bazoum. One BBC reporter also see heavily armed forces loyal to di president stationed around di national broadcaster.

Di city dey mostly peaceful, although soldiers behind di coup attempt fire shots to break up di protests.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Supporters of President Bazoum rally for Niamey earlier on Wednesday

Niger dey struggle wit two Islamist insurgencies - one for di south-west, wey sweep in from Mali for 2015, and di oda for di south-east, wey involve jihadists wey base for di north-eastern Nigeria.

Militant groups wey be padi-padi to both al-Qaeda and Islamic State dey active for di kontri.

President Bazoum, wey dey democratically elected for 2021, na close padi of France, and oda Western nations.