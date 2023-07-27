Tinubu ministerial list: Wike, El-Rufai, Umahi, Betta Edu and odas profile

Former Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike, former Ebonyi state Govnor David Umahi, former Kaduna state Nasir El-Rufai and di All Progressives Congress, APC women leader Betta Edu na some of di pipo wey make Nigeria President Bola Tinubu ministerial list wey di Senate President Godswill Akpabio read out for di floor of di senate on Thursday.

In all, na 28 nominees di senate president read out for di list Tinubu present to dem on Thursday.

Nyesom Wike

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike na two-term Executive Govnor of Rivers State from 2015 to 2023 and na for 12 December 1967 dem born am.

E also don be Executive Chairman of Obio Akpor Local Goment Area from 1999 to 2007.

For 2007, e bin be chief of staff to den Govnor Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State.

For July 2011, Former President Goodluck Jonathan appoint am Minister of State for Education, later e come be Acting Minister of Education, but e resign before finishing im term to campaign for Govnor of Rivers State.

For 2014, im win di Rivers State People's Democratic Party PDP primary and choose former Secretary to di State Goment, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo as im running mate for deputy governor.

For March 2022, Wike declare say e go run for President of Nigeria under di People's Democratic Party ahead of di 2023 General election, but Atiku Abubakar win di primaries with 371 votes while Wike get 237 votes.

Nyesom Wike come from Rumuepirikom community for Obio-Akpor LGA and e attend Government Secondary School Eneka and Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUT) wia e obtain Bachelor of Laws degree from RSUT before e go Law School in 1997.

Wike also hold a Master of Arts degree in Political and Administrative Studies from Rivers State University. E dey married to Justice Eberechi Suzette Nyesom-Wike and dem get three children.

David Umahi

David Umahi na di current senator wey dey represent Ebonyi South senatorial district and dem just elect am as di deputy majority leader of di senate.

Umahi don serve as two-time govnor of Ebonyi before, from 2015 reach 2023. Before im become governor, Umayi na di former deputy govnor from 2011 reach 2015.Umahi become di acting state chairman for di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from 2007 reach 2009 and im later become di chairman reach 2011.

For 2011, Umahi join Martin Elechi to contest as govnor of Ebonyi state wia dem win di election and dem inaugurate dem for May 29, 2011.

Umahi attend Umunaga Primary School for Uburu from 1971 reach 1977, im come start secondary education for Ishiagu High School in 1978 before im transfer go Government Secondary School, Afikpo, in 1979. Na from Anambra State University of Science and Technology im obtain Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from 1982 reach 1987.

Betta Edu

Betta Edu na di current national leader of di ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). She be di former Commissioner for Health in Rivers State from 2019 until 2022 wia dem come appoint her as di national chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners Forum.

For 2015, Betta become di youngest person to be dey appointed a Special Adviser to di Govnor of Cross Rivers, Ben Ayade. Na October 1986 dem born her for Ibalebo village for Abi local government area of Cross River State.