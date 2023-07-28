Bola Tinubu Ministerial list: Beta Edu, Doris Uzoka, Stella Okotete and four oda women wey Nigeria president nominate for ministerial position

Faces of some of di women wey Tinubu appoint as minister

Data from United Nation show say women dey underrepresented at all levels of decision-making worldwide and dat to achieve gender parity for political life dey far off.

As of 1 January 2023, only 31 kontri dey where 34 women dey serve as Heads of State and/or Goment

For many years women for Nigeria don dey lament poor representation for goment whether for elected offices or political appointment.

From 1999 till date, only 157 women don dey elected into di 469-member National Assembly (38 senators and 119 members of di House of Representatives), compared to 2,657 men (616 senators, 2,041 reps) during di same period.

On Thursday, di senate president read out di list of ministers wey president Bola Tinubu present to dem and na only seven women dey among di 28 nominees. E no too clear now which position each of dem go take as di list no reveal am. Dem also say more names still dey come.

Out of di 43 ministers wey work under di administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari only seven be women.

Dis na di seven women wey appear for Tinubu ministerial list:

Beta Edu

Beta Edu wey Tinubu just appoint as minister

Dr Betta Chimaobim Edu born October 27, 1986, hail from Cross-River state, South-South, Nigeria.

Dr Betta Chimaobim Edu complete secondary school for 2001 at Federal Government Girls College, Calabar. She study medicine and surgery (MBBCh) for her first degree at University of Calabar, Cross River State, South-South, Nigerian in 2009.

Betta Edu travel abroad go further her education, where she obtain three post graduates degree from UK and U.S.A universities.

For 2013, Cross River State, ministry of health appoint as di medical officer of health. She was di youngest serving special adviser for di govnr of Cross River state, Benedict Ayade on community health from 2015-2016.

Di former govnr appoint am as di commissioner for health, December 3, 2019 to March 2022.

Doris Uzoka Anite

Dr Doris Uzoka Anite hail from Oguta LGA, Imo state, South-East, Nigeria.

Dr Doris Uzoka Anite hail from Oguta LGA, Imo state, South-East, Nigeria.

Di govnor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma appoint am as di commissioner for finance and coordinating economy for 2021.

She be medical doctor by profession and holds a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) charter, specializing in Financial Risk Management and Portfolio Management.

For 2002, she make a career shift to di banking industry, and become di General Manager of Zenith Bank Plc.

Nkiru Onyejeocha

Wia dis foto come from, Nkiru Onyejeocha/facebook

Hon. Nkiru Onyejeocha born November 23, 1969, hail from Abia state, South-East, Nigeria.

For 2002, she serve as commissioner of resource management and manpower development in Abia state bifor di pipo vote her as a member of house of representatives, representing Isuikwuato and Umunneochi federal constituency, Abia state in 2007.

Nkiru Onyejeocha, wey don spend 12 years as a member of National Assembly of Nigeria, wey men dey dominate. She dey advocate say make president tell political parties make dem dey appoint certain percentage of women for elections.

For 2018, she join All Progressives Congress (APC) afta she commot for People Democratic Party (PDP).

Di former president Muhammadu Buhari, honour her as one of di most inspirational women in Nigeria for di year 2022.

Stella Okotete

Wia dis foto come from, Stella Okotete/facebook

Hon. Stella Okotete hails from Delta state, South-South, Nigeria. she graduate from Benson Idahosa University, Benin, Nigeria.

Between 2011 and 2015, she bin serve as di Special Assistant and Adviser to di govnor of Delta State on di Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

For 2017, former president Muhammadu Buhari appoint her as di executive director of business development for di Nigerian Export-Import Bank, she still dey her position.

Na she be di immediate past National Women Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

Wia dis foto come from, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye /facebook

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye hails from Akwa, Anambra state, South-East, Nigeria. She dey among di presidential aspirant wey step down for President Bola Tinubu during di All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential campaign for June 2022.

Hannatu Musawa

Hannatu Musawa hails from Katsina state, North-West, Nigeria.

Hannatu Musawa hails from Katsina state, North-West, Nigeria.

She get degree in law from di University of Buckingham, UK.

Hannatu also get postgraduate masters degree in Oil and Gas Law from di University of Aberdeen. She dey currently complete her doctorate, wey she bin dey do part-time.

For June 2023, president Bola Tinubu appoint am as di Special Adviser on Culture and Entertainment Economy.

Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

Iman Suleiman Ibrahim hail from Nasarawa state, North-Central, Nigeria.

Iman Suleiman Ibrahim hail from Nasarawa state, North-Central, Nigeria.

Di former president Muhammadu Buhari, appoint her as di director-general of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking (NAPTIP) from December 2020 to May 2021 .

Iman complete her secondary school for Federal Government Girls College, Bwari, Abuja. She study sociology for her first degree at University of Abuja, where she graduate for age 19 .

For 2019, di govnor of Nassarawa, Abdullahi Sule, appoint am as a member of di Nasarawa State economic advisory council.

She be di current honourable federal commissioner of the National Commission For Refugees Migrants And Internally Displaced Persons Office.