Niger Coup: Ecowas give Niger coup leaders seven days to return power to Bazoum

30 July 2023, 15:27 WAT New Informate 6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Leaders of di Economic Community of West African States don give Niger coup leaders seven days to restore power to elected president Mohamed Bazoum.

Di ultimatum dey part of di resolutions wey leaders of di West Africa regional bloc ECOWAS agree on during one emergency meeting dem hold for Nigeria capital, Abuja.

Di leaders also order make all land and air borders between ECOWAS kontris and Niger close and dem also put in place "no fly zone" on all commercial flights to and from di kontri.

Dis decision by di Ecowas leaders dey come hours afta Niger coup military officials bin warn both regional and Western powers against military intervention to bring back president Mohammed Bazoum.

Ecowas say make di leaders of di Niger coup immediately release and reinstate Mohammed Bazoum as president and head of state of di Republic of Niger. Dem also call for di full restoration of constitutional order for di Republic of Niger.

Di resolutions

For di event, di authorities say if dia demands no dey met within one week, dem go take all measures wey dey necessary to restore constitutional order for di Republic of Niger.

Dat kind measures fit include di use of force for dis effect, di chiefs of defense staff of Ecowas go meet immediately.

Dem go hold accountable all those wey dey responsible for violence and terror against di lives and properties of innocent citizens and residents of Niger.

Dey also condemn di pronouncement of support by foreign goments and foreign private military contractorsECOWAS leaders say dem appreciate various goments and partners for dia position and solidarity wit di Join bodi. Di leaders also agree to appoint and dispatch special representative of di chair of di authority immediately to deliver dia demands.

In di meantime, di leaders agree to di following measures wey go dey applied wit immediate effect.