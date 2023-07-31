President Tinubu speech today live: Di president national broadcast touch on fuel subsidy, economy, education and odas
Nigeria President Bola Tinubu don address kontri pipo for one national broadcast.
Di national broadcast dey come as di kontri dey battle high cost in living.
Di president national broadcast touch on fuel subsidy, economy, education and odas.
Just before di broadcast, di president bin don announce some palliative to relax di burden of di fuel subsidy removal on students wey dey higher institutions of learning across di kontri.
Dis na by approving di provision of buses to di student union bodies of all universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.
Our eye still dey dis breaking tori. Continue to dey refresh di page to get more.