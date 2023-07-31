Ministerial nominees screening: Wike, Badaru, Edu, odas appear for ministerial screening

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Nyesom Wike, Betta Edu, Abubakar Badaru a

Former Govnor Nyesom Wike from Rivers state and Nasir El-rufai from Kaduna state dey among di ministerial nominees wey di upper chamber of di national assembly of Nigeria dey expected to screen wen dem begin di exercise on Monday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu send im ministerial nominees to di national assembly for screening and confirmation, afta a long wait. For di last sitting of di senate for Thursday 27 July, di president bin send 28 ministerial nominees through im chief of staff Femi Gbajabiamila.

Some of di popular names for di list na Nasiru el-Rufai former Kaduna state govnor, David Umahi former Ebonyi state govnor, former Rivers state Govnor Nyesom Wike and Dele Alake wey be President Tinubu Special Adviser Special Duties, Communications and Strategy.

Di senate house presided over by senator Godswill Akpabio begin di screening for di ministerial nominees on Monday 31 July. Di senate president announce say na 16 names dem go screen for dis first stage and e no get any particular order.

Abubakar Momoh from Edo State na di first nominee wey show for di house as dem begin di screening.

Former Govnor of Rivers state, Wike na di second nominee wey show up for di house and im present wetin dey im CV. Di senators no ask am too much questions sake of say senate president Akpabio tok say Wike na popular politician wey don appear before di senate before.

As di screening dey go on, di senate president clear say dem go still confam di nominees later afta dem conclude di screening. Akpabio add say to appear before di senate for di screening no mean say dem don confam di nominees as di senators go still carry out dia own security checks.

Meanwhile, small argument dey wen Professor Joseph Utsev from benue state appear for im own screening. One senator, Tokunbo Abiru representing Ikorodu constituency bin observe say di age wey dey di CV no tally wit wetin dey im academic qualification.

Afta dem drag di mata, di house later settle say make Prof Utsev go update im CV before di next appearance.

Uju Kennedy from Anambra state na di first female wey show up for di screening. Kennedy come from Akwa, Anambra state, South-East, Nigeria. She dey among di presidential aspirants wey step down for President Bola Tinubu during di All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential campaign for June 2022.

Ministerial nominees wey dem don screen so far:

Abubakar Momoh- Edo State

Nyesom Wike (Rivers state)

Professor Joseph Utsev (Benue state)

Abubakar Kyari

John Eno- (Cross River state)

Bello Goronyo (Sokoto state)

Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa state)

Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi state

Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State)

Uju Kennedy (Anambra state)

Olubunmi Ojo (Ondo state)

Nkeiru Onyejeocha

Betta Edu (Cross River state)